The 14 best strapless bras for every outfit in 2024, according to experts

Strapless bras might be the strangest piece of clothing in that their job is to stay totally invisible while providing total support. It’s no small task, but finding the right one will make a world of difference to the woman wearing it! “The strapless bra is truly the enigma of the bra world," says Jené Luciani Sena, author of The Bra Book. "It’s so hard to find one that actually works." Hear! Hear! The physics alone are challenging. A flattering fit? So hard to make that happen. "You obviously want to look for [a strapless] that will support you without flattening or causing a uni-boob,” says Sena.

Before you give up your hunt, let us help. We’ve rounded up a list of the best strapless bras on the market in 2024 and we’re proud to say that there’s something for everyone on this list of 14 great options. To bring you the best ones, we talked to bra experts, fashion designers and our own in-house shopping experts so all you have to do is click “add to cart.”

Table of contents

Best strapless bra overall

Nordstrom Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra Best strapless bra overall Band sizes: 30-44 | Cup sizes: B-H | Fabrics: nylon, spandex This strapless bra from Wacoal made our Best Bras list thanks to the impressive 4.6-star rating it has on Nordstrom from more than 1,900 reviews. I myself also own this smoothing bra, which uses molded cups and light foam padding to provide a nice natural shape. I love that the back and sides of this bra have boning and gripper strips to help keep it in place. I’ve been able to comfortably wear it for hours without having to adjust it. Bonus: It comes with straps, so you can add them when you need extra support. The bra can be worn conventionally, halter style or criss-crossed in the back. Said one shopper, “I usually have issues finding a strapless bra in my size, since I am a 34DDD. The bra fits perfectly, it stays in place and is very comfortable. It gives great support and the right amount of cleavage. I am so excited I finally found the right strapless bra.” Pros Supportive, comfortable, boning, gripper edges, removable straps Cons Expensive $76 at Nordstrom Explore More Buying Options $76 at Amazon$76 at Wacoal

Other top strapless bras we recommend for 2024

Soma Soma Enbliss Wireless Stay-Put Multiway Strapless Bra Most comfortable strapless bra Band sizes: 32-42 | Cup sizes: A-G | Fabrics: nylon, spandex, polyester Dora Lau, founder of intimate apparel company Dora L International, loves this comfy Soma bra because “it has the softest fabric and no wires to dig and doesn’t slip down.” The bra itself has a cushioned hook-and-eye back closure, with four rows to choose from, so you can tighten or loosen for an excellent fit. It’s lined with a super-soft material that feels great against the skin, and it has exposed spandex to help it stay put. Hundreds of shoppers are fans of the supportive strapless bra. One said the bra is so comfortable that she wears it to lounge around the house! “I bought it to prepare to wear after shoulder surgery! Best decision! I’m over 50 and a 34G and need support. Bought a second because it's so comfortable. Perfect for lounging after day of work but when I can’t go without a bra!” Pros Wireless, comfortable, supportive, removable straps, cushioned Cons Pricey $62 at Soma

Skims Skims Fits Everybody Strapless Bra Best strapless bra for every skin tone Band sizes: 30-46 | Cup sizes: A-H | Fabrics: polyamide, elastane The point of a strapless bra is to provide support while remaining undetectable under clothes. One of the biggest issues women have is finding an option that matches their complexion. This Skims bra comes in 10 different skin tones (most brands offer only one or two shades), so it should be easy to find a match. Shoppers love that the supportive strapless bra is also size-inclusive, buttery-soft and super comfortable. One called it “perfect,” adding: “This is so comfortable and doesn't have any lines visible through clothing, especially on the back. Wish I had this 10 years ago!” Pros Multiple colors, variety of sizes, nonslip grip, cushioned underwire Cons Some shoppers said it wasn’t their usual sizing, so check the size chart $54 at Skims

Skims Skims Fits Everybody Bandeau Best bandeau strapless bra Sizes Available: XS-4XL | Fabrics: polyamide, elastane Our deputy editor, Izabella Zaydenberg, has had this bandeau bra from Skims for a few years now and is still singing its praises. “It really feels like you're wearing nothing at all! Most strapless bras dig into my rib cage or slip and slide throughout the day; this does neither. It also comes in a ton of colors and it's pretty affordable,” she says. Besides being available in a variety of shades and sizes, the bandeau is super soft and stretchy, so it’s comfortable enough to wear all day. It will give your bust a slight lift and support without any digging, but be aware if you tend to need a fair amount of support, this might not be the best option for you. “It's not particularly supportive, especially if you have a larger bust. I wouldn't wear this bra underneath something with a plunging neckline or something very tight,” says Izabella. “However, if you have a smaller bust (or you don't need/don't care about a ton of lift), this is a great option.” Pros Comfortable, affordable, multiple colors, size inclusive, stretchy, smoothing Cons Not super supportive for larger busts $28 at Skims Explore More Buying Options $28 at Net-a-Porter$26 at Nordstrom

Essential Bodywear Essential Bodywear Chrissy Multiway Strapless Underwire Bra in Black Best multiway strapless bra Band sizes: 32-44 | Cup sizes: A-F | Fabrics: nylon, spandex Jené Luciani Sena, bra expert and author of The Bra Book, pointed to this as one of her favorites because “its a supportive, seamless strapless bra that can be worn five different ways.” It comes with straps for days (or outfits) that require extra support, so you can wear it as a traditional bra, crisscross bra, halter bra or one-shoulder bra, as well as a strapless. “This bra is padded with contoured, underwire cups which provide great shape and support. Soft-grip elastic on the wings help the bra stay in place. This is the bra you didn’t realize you needed – and is the perfect addition to your bra collection,” she says. Also impressive? The wide range of sizes available! Pros Removable and convertible straps, supportive, rubber grippers, contoured cups Cons Expensive $79 at Essential Bodywear

Soma Soma Stunning Starlet Multiway Strapless Bra Best strapless bra for large breasts Band sizes: 34-44 | Cup sizes: B-G | Fabrics: polyamide, elastane “This is a must-have bra for large busts and plus-size women,” said Dora. “It’s designed to provide a firmer hold and offers great support.” The full-coverage bra has exposed elastic along inner cups to keep it in place and an extra-wide band and wings; it provides ample support and smooths out your back and sides without any bulging. It also has a cushioned underwire for even more support. “This is the most comfortable strapless bra ever!" raved one customer. "I bought it in both tan and black. Nice thick band, so no pinching and less back fat.” Pros Full coverage, supportive, no-slip fit, comfortable Cons Pricey $62 at Soma

Lane Bryant Cacique Comfort Bliss Lightly Lined Strapless Bra Best strapless bra for plus sizes Band sizes: 34-54 | Cup sizes: B-K | Fabrics: nylon, spandex Another of Dora’s top picks is this strapless from Lane Bryant’s lingerie line Cacique: “For those that like a lighter lining and a focus on comfort, this is a great choice. The multipurpose straps make it versatile and a lingerie wardrobe staple.” Along with underwire support, the bra boasts the brand’s signature wide comfort bottom band that offers ample support and a wide wing construction that creates a smooth underlayer for clothes. In particular, it is a great option for plus sizes — it goes up to a K cup size and a 54 band size. “I have been looking for a DDD strapless bra for a long time," said one five-star reviewer. "This one fits great and holds the twins nicely. It looks great under clothes that require a strapless bra. You can also wear it with the straps, so it is convertible. I really like this bra,” Pros Size-inclusive, wide band, underwire support, wide wings, removable straps Cons Hand-wash only $55 at Lane Bryant

Vanity Fair Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Strapless Best strapless bra for support Band sizes: 34-44 | Cup sizes: B-DD | Fabrics: nylon, spandex, polyester This strapless bra from Vanity Fair has over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, which is just one of the reasons it made our Best Support Bras guide. The smoothing strapless bra boasts light foam molded and padded cups to provide a comfortable, natural shape and full coverage. The band is extra wide for added support, and it's lined with nonslip silicone to keep the bra in place as you move around. “Believe me when I tell you I cried when I put this bra on. ... It fit perfectly, the support was more than I could imagine, and the fit is so flattering,” raved one shopper. “I wore this bra to a wedding last night and danced my heart out. This bra never moved and was insanely comfortable all night. This is the only strapless bra I will purchase from now on!” Pros Affordable, supportive, comfortable, full coverage Cons Hand-wash only $25 at Amazon

Victoria's Secret Victoria's Secret Sexy Illusions Lightly Lined Strapless Bra Best low cut strapless bra Band sizes: 32-38 | Cup sizes: A-F | Fabrics: polyamide, elastane If you need a strapless bra that won’t show under plunging necklines, look no further. “This strapless bra from Victoria’s Secret strikes the perfect balance between supportive and stylish,” raved senior commerce writer Kristin Granero. “The elastic band along the back hugs tightly (no slipping) without digging in, and removable, convertible straps offer endless versatility. The gold V-dip in front makes it compatible with low-cut tops. Bonus: The raw-cut wings and band look seamless underneath clothes. Pros Good for plunging necklines, comfortable, supportive, looks seamless Cons Limited sizes $50 at Victoria's Secret

Saks Fifth Ave Wacoal Halo Lace Strapless Bra Best lightweight strapless bra Band sizes: 32-38 | Cup sizes: B-DDD | Fabrics: nylon, spandex Our executive editor, Nicole Sforza, says this Wacoal strapless bra is the ideal lightweight option for all four seasons — it even works with breezy summer dresses! “A fashion blogger friend told me about this one years ago, and now it's the only strapless I own — it's thin but still supportive, and the sand shade doesn't show under most of my white clothes. Underwire without being annoying. Comes in black too — and the lace is pretty,” she said. While it’s light in terms of padding, Nicole says it conceals everything you need to cover, and she loves that it “stays in place without adjustments." Pros Comfortable, lightweight, pretty, removable straps Cons Hand-wash only $58 at Saks Fifth Ave Explore More Buying Options $58 at Zappos$58 at Nordstrom

Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Seductive Comfort Lift Strapless Multiway Bra Best push-up strapless bra Band sizes: 30-38 | Cup sizes: A-DDD | Fabrics: nylon, elastane This sleek bra from Calvin Klein is specially designed to give you lift without a ton of extra padding. Made with innovative memory foam cups that mold to your bust, the bra creates a personalized lift and natural-looking boost. Reviewers say this push-up is not only super soft but that it stays put. “I ordered this to wear while vacationing in Arizona. I’m very impressed! Even in the extreme heat, while sweating, it stayed in place! It’s very comfortable once you remove all the tags in the back,” wrote one. “I’ve owned so many strapless bras. Ones that are twice the price and aren’t nearly as good. This one is legit!” Pros Push-up, comfortable, supportive, affordable Cons Limited colors $32 at Amazon

Third Love Third Love 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra Best strapless bra for half sizes Band sizes: 32-44 | Cup sizes: AA-H | Fabrics: nylon, spandex This popular bra comes in half sizes, so you can easily find a flawless fit. Smaller cup sizes know how hard it can be to find a bra that fits at the band and doesn’t gap in the cups. That’s likely why more than 4,000 shoppers love this sleek strapless and its half-cup sizing options. Comfortable, supportive foam cups — with a nonslip silicone grip lining —provide lift without spillage. One customer with an A1/2 cup size raved “This bra is so good, I got it in both colors and got rid of all my other bras. Looks seamless under all my clothes, doesn't fall down and doesn't lose its shape.” Pros Multiple sizes, comfortable, supportive, no-slip silicone grip Cons Expensive $72 at Third Love

Bare Necessities Brabar Soft Strapless Bra Top Best longline strapless bra Sizes available: S-L | Fabrics: viscose, Tencel lyocell, nylon, spandex Bra expert Jené loves this longline strapless bra: “Its an excellent alternative for a natural-shape strapless bra or tube top [that can be] worn out. It is also a great strapless solution under dresses.” Silicone on the back edge holds it in place, while the smooth ultra-soft stretchy material moves with you without sliding down. It’s seamless, double-layered and wire-free for added comfort. Adds Jené, “The knit-in targeted support lifts and separates the bust, offering an excellent alternative for a natural shape — and it has enough support for D+ girls.” Pros Comfortable, long band, seamless, removable inserts Cons Limited sizes $38 at Bare Necessities Explore More Buying Options $38 at Zappos

Niidor Niidor Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky Invisible Push-Up Silicone Bra Best backless strapless bra Cup sizes: A-G | Fabrics: silicone Ah, the ultimate challenge — a top or dress that's not only strapless but also backless. For that situation, consider investing in this stick-on bra from Niidor. Made with a skin-friendly silicone adhesive, this backless bra keeps breasts in a comfortable, supported position without bands or straps. The long-lasting adhesive allows you to reuse it multiple times, and it’s easy to clean with warm water and mild detergent. It ranges in cup sizes from A to G. One five-star reviewer called it a “game-changer,” adding that “this innovative creation has given me the freedom to wear outfits I couldn't before. The adhesive bra provides excellent support and lift, giving a natural shape to my bust. It is incredibly comfortable to wear and feels like a second skin. The best part is that it's virtually invisible under clothing, allowing me to confidently wear backless, strapless and low-cut outfits without any worry.” Pros Outstanding for backless outfits, multiple colors and sizes, reusable, affordable, easy to clean Cons Not super supportive $25 at Amazon

How we chose

To figure out which strapless bras were the best of the best, we talked to bra experts, fashion designers and our own team of shopping experts. This team weighed in on what to look for when picking the right strapless bra for different needs. We also polled this crew to find out which strapless bras are in their lingerie drawers — because there's nothing like a firsthand recommendation.

FAQs

What should you look for when shopping for a strapless bra?

According to Jaime King, fashion designer and SVP of Design and Trend with Maurices, there are three key components: material, boning and padding. “You want to look for a strapless bra made from a supportive and stretchy material, like a blend of nylon and spandex. This ensures comfort and flexibility,” she said. Jaime recommends opting for strapless bras that have boning, which prevents the bra from slipping down and helps maintain its shape. As for padding, that's really a matter of personal preference: “Some people like a lightly padded strapless bra for a natural look, while others prefer more padding for extra shaping.”

Jené Luciani Sena, author of The Bra Book, suggests looking for options that have special features like “silicone lining (aka nonslip grip) all the way around the perimeter of the bra, so it doesn’t go south. You also may want to look for molded cups for some shaping and an elastic band plus an underwire, especially if you’re busty. And remember: More hooks provide more adjustability.”

How should you measure to come up with an accurate bra size?

It's easy to figure out your correct size, and you can do this in just a few minutes at home. “First, you'll need a soft tape measure (measuring unit should be inches) to take your rib and bust measurements,” explained Noemi Diaz-Justino, senior design director of lingerie brand True & Co. “Wrap the tape measure snugly (but not tightly) around your rib cage. If the measurement is an odd number, add 5 inches. If the measurement is an even number, add 4 inches.”

“Next, wrap the tape loosely around the fullest part of your bust. Now subtract the rib measurement (with the added inches) from the bust measurement. The difference will determine your cup size. The guide for cup sizes goes like this: 1 inch = A cup, 2 inches = B cup, 3 inches = C cup, 4 inches = D cup, 5 inches = DD, 6 inches = DDD.”

How should a strapless bra fit?

“A strapless bra should hug the body with a slightly snug fit, so try a band that's smaller and a cup that's smaller until you feel the bra is holding you up without the straps,” Dora Lau, founder of Dora L International, a global design, development and sourcing company told us. “The front pads should have a bit of stretch for comfort. When there’s no stretch, you can’t wait to take it off. A good strapless bra should be able to be worn for at least eight hours without digging in or slipping down.”

Jené agrees: “It should be snug but not pinching or squeezing any flesh. Even though the straps only provide 10% of a bra’s support, they mean a lot when they’re gone!"

Different bras have different fits, but it’s smart a idea to start with the band and cup size you normally wear and go from there. You definitely want it to fit more snugly; Jené says it might be a good idea to go down a band size, as long as it’s not digging in or hurting you.

How can you stop a strapless bra from sliding down?

“A strapless bra slips down when the back is not fitting properly, or when the bra doesn’t grip the body,” said Dora. “Choose a strapless that has a nonslip wing liner and a firm-fitting band with strong elastic for support. Also, look for firmer cups with lightly padded contours at the bottom. That gives some lift to fill in the top cup.” Jaime recommends opting for a wider band but tightening that band for added security. “Most of the support comes from the band, so it needs to be secure,” she said.

Even if your bra’s band fits properly and has nonslip grips along the perimeter, Jené suggests “not wearing lotions or oils, so you don’t negate the grip.” And if you need even more security, she said “you can also add double-stick tape to the inside of the bra, or even have it sewn into a dress!”

Meet our experts

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.