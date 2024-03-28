South Dakota AG says DCI will investigate 'disturbance' at State Penitentiary

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says he's directing the state's Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the "disturbance" Wednesday evening at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

“I have directed the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to work with the state Department of Corrections to investigate the disturbance at the State Penitentiary," read the statement issued by Jackley on Thursday morning. "It is the Attorney General’s intent to prosecute those responsible for any harm done to correctional officers, other inmates, and state property to the fullest extent of the law.”

Official statements on what exactly happened at the state penitentiary have only provided limited detail. A statement from DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko sent at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday said, "order has been restored at the South Dakota State Penitentiary," and noted the disturbance had included a staff assault.

A woman whose partner is inside the penitentiary told the Argus Leader she believed the incident was connected to the state's recent suspension and investigation of the use of tablets, texting and email services inside the prison.

But officials have not responded to multiple questions on what exactly happened during the "disturbance," how many injuries it led to, their severity or whether officials have a theory as to what caused it.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: AG Jackley says DCI to investigate 'disturbance' at state penitentiary