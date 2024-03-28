Order restored after 'disturbance' at South Dakota State Penitentiary: DOC Secretary

Multiple agencies responded to what state officials are calling a "disturbance" Wednesday evening at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, but exactly what the situation was remains unclear.

A dispatcher with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office forwarded the Argus Leader to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, which was overseeing the response, but a spokesperson for the Highway Patrol was not immediately available to confirm more.

Officials with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office were also not immediately available to explain more.

At 8:30 p.m., South Dakota Department of Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko released the following statement:

“Order has been restored at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. After a disturbance, which included a staff assault, the response followed established protocol and was conducted professionally, swiftly, and thoroughly. Thank you to our corrections officers for doing an outstanding job to safely resolve the situation.”

The statement did not include any more details and did not answer questions about the severity of the assault, how many agencies may have responded or what may have caused the disturbance. The statement did not also include whether the incident would trigger any sort of outside investigation.

The Argus Leader has reached out to Wasko and Gov. Kristi Noem's office for more information.

The DOC oversees the state pen. A spokesperson with the Governor's Office referred media to Wasko's statement.

Tony Mangan, the spokesperson for the South Dakota Attorney General's Office, said as of about 7:30 p.m. the Division of Criminal Investigation, which oversees investigations involving law enforcement across the state, was not yet involved.

Argus Leader visual journalist Samantha Laurey was on scene and said as of 7:30 p.m. there was no current presence of other law enforcement agencies, but "yelling, screaming and banging" from inside the pen could be heard outside.

A call at the location on the Sioux Falls Police Department's 30-day call log simply states "suspicious activity" at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Recent controversies at the state penitentiary

The state pen has been in existence since 1881, and is at the start of being relocated to Lincoln County, after the state purchased property earlier this year. The multi-million decision spurred naysayers in Lincoln County to file a lawsuit against the state in hopes of stopping the move and urging for more transparency around the decision. The state asked for the case to be dismissed.

State officials and lawmakers spent more than two years trying to decide how to overhaul the outdated facility. The new facility will be on 300 acres and is anticipated to have 1,500 beds.

Last week, the DOC suspended tablet usage and texting and email services for inmates indefinitely as part of what was described an ongoing investigation, South Dakota Searchlight reported.

And in the last two years, the DOC and state pen has seen an administrative overhaul by Noem, one of which was tied to allegations of sexual harrassment and nepotism inside the facility.

Wasko was named to the role in March 2022, with a background of 22 years of experience in adult and juvenile correction, after former secretary Mike Leidholt retired from his position amid the controversy.

Wasko, though, was recently under fire herself when penitentiary staff sent a letter in early January to Noem urging for Wasko’s removal.

The letter, obtained by the Argus Leader in a public records request, addressed collective concerns staff shared regarding numerous policy changes in the prison and the consequences of those changes since Wasko was named to the position.

The letter, about the length of one page, discussed the “safety, efficiency and morale” within the correctional facility because of the recent policy changes.

But as of late January, no state agency had taken up the complaint to investigate further.

It's unclear whether Wednesday's situation is tied to any of the recent controversies.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

