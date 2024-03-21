'Somebody wasn't going home': Covington officers not charged in shooting of man with knife

Charles Neace was shot and killed on March 14 by two Covington police officers responding to a report of an armed man trying to break into an apartment. The county's top prosecutor said the officers use of force was justified.

Two Covington police officers who fatally shot a man wielding a kitchen knife will not face criminal charges, Kenton County's top prosecutor said.

Officers Brad Morris and Sean Sinacori were justified in their use of deadly force to defend themselves, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

In a letter to the Kentucky State Police, the agency investigating the shooting, Sanders wrote that he reached his decision after reviewing the evidence and finding no probable cause to believe either officer committed a crime.

The officers responded early on March 14 to Cambridge Square Apartments on Promontory Drive after a resident at the apartment complex called 911 saying a man with a knife was trying to break into their apartment through the back door.

"He was beating on the door with the knife," the caller told a dispatcher.

When the officers reached the apartment, they encountered 34-year-old Charles Neace, who was armed with a knife.

The officers drew their guns and shouted numerous commands to Neace, including orders to "put down the knife," according to body camera footage of the encounter released Thursday. Neace did not heed the officers' warnings and continued approaching them.

Neace waved the knife around in his hand, at times raising it level with his head, the footage shows. After pausing briefly and placing his hands on his knees, Neace stepped toward the officers. They opened fire.

Neace collapsed to the ground immediately after police fired at him, the footage shows, though he continued to hold onto the knife even while lying on the ground.

"Buddy, we want to get you help," Morris shouted. "We need you to get away from the knife."

Police began rendering medical aid to Neace once more officers arrived at the scene. Neace, of Owenton, Kentucky, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Sanders said the officers fired a total of 12 rounds, nine of which hit Neace, who was staying with a female companion at the apartment complex.

Neace was standing anywhere from 12 to 20 feet away from the officers when he was shot, a distance he could've easily closed within a matter of seconds, the prosecutor added.

"Put that knife in those officers' neck, he'd have killed them in a split second," Sanders said of the danger Neace posed to Morris and Sinacori.

In his letter, Sanders wrote that Neace was "acting erratically" when confronted by police, adding that he repeatedly threatened the officers and challenged them to fight him.

"Somebody wasn't going home to their family that night," Sanders said. "Mr. Neace forced that decision upon the officers and I'm glad that neither officer was injured and both went home to their families."

Sanders said the officers were placed on paid administrative leave and must meet with a mental health professional to ensure they are fit to return to duty.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Covington officers not facing charges in killing of man wielding knife