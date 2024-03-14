Covington police says officers shot man who ‘came at officers’ armed with knife

Covington police officers shot and injured a man who "came at officers" armed with a knife, according to a news release from the department.

No officers were injured in the incident. Police did not release the man's identity or his condition.

Police were called to Cambridge Square Apartments at 101 Promontory Drive about 1 a.m. Thursday, according to a report by Fox19.

The man armed with a butcher knife was beating on the door of an apartment, according to police. When officers encountered the man outside the apartment, he "came at officers and shots were fired," according to a statement from Covington police. The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Police did not release information on how many shots were fired or how many times the man was struck.

The Kentucky State Police will investigate the shooting. Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police at 502-782-1800.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Covington police officers shoot man armed with knife