When will the solar eclipse be visible in Idaho? Here’s your guide to timing, path & more

Boise residents will be treated to their second solar eclipse in less than a year next week, but unfortunately, this eclipse won’t be as spectacular for Idahoans as last September’s eclipse.

The path of totality — the narrow corridor in which the sun appears most eclipsed — passed just south of Boise during last year’s eclipse, providing the City of Trees with a view that saw the moon block out 85% of the sun.

This time around, Boise won’t be so close to the path of totality.

Here’s what to know about Monday’s solar eclipse and what you can expect to see in Boise.

What is the path of the eclipse?

Although most of North America will be able to witness the eclipse to some extent, the southern and eastern parts of the United States will enjoy the best viewing.

The path of totality will hit North American soil in Mexico, with the coastal city of Mazatlan the first to witness the eclipse at approximately 11:07 a.m. Mountain Time.

Idaho is far from the path of totality, but that doesn’t mean Boise residents won’t see some of the eclipse.

The eclipse will then take a northeasterly path, entering the United States through Texas and continuing through Arkansas, Illinois and Indiana before skirting along the U.S.-Canadian border in the northeast U.S.

That means those in the country’s western half, such as Boise, will only see part of the sun eclipsed.

How much of the sun will be eclipsed in Boise?

While the western U.S. will only be able to see a partial eclipse, Boise is especially far away from the path of totality. That means Monday’s eclipse will seem much less spectacular than last year’s.

But that doesn’t mean Boise residents won’t see anything.

According to Time and Date, the moon will slowly start eclipsing the sun in Boise at around 11:30 a.m. From Boise’s perspective, the moon will slowly move across the lower half of the sun, peaking at 12:30 p.m., when about 46% will be eclipsed.

Boise residents can expect to see about 46% of the sun eclipsed at the event’s peak on Monday.

Following the maximum eclipse for Boise, the moon will continue shifting across the sun before the eclipse officially ends at 1:33 p.m., resulting in a total duration of 2 hours and 3 minutes.

If you want to watch the eclipse from within the path of totality, the Idaho Statesman has compiled a list of flights from Boise to cities within the path.

Will Boise weather cooperate?

Thunderstorms and potentially even snow are forecast to move into the Boise area starting Wednesday and lasting through the weekend.

Fortunately, National Weather Service meteorologist Jay Breidenbach told the Statesman he expects the storm system to have moved out of the valley by then. Unfortunately for eclipse viewers elsewhere, he expects the storm system to head south and reach Texas by the time the eclipse passes through.

The Weather Service in Boise forecasts sunny skies and a high of 60 degrees on Monday for the Treasure Valley, setting up perfect viewing conditions for the astronomical event.