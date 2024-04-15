Software issues hit Kansas City-based H&R Block on Tax Day deadline. What to know

Taxpayers got a scare for about five hours on Monday when Kansas City-based tax preparation giant H&R Block reported software outages impacting some users’ ability to e-file their taxes.

“We are aware of an issue preventing some desktop software users from e-filing their returns,” the company wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday morning. “Online clients and clients working with our tax professionals virtually or in person are not impacted.”

The company went on to recommend that users either try again later or print and mail their return. Just after 3 p.m. Monday, spokesperson Teri Daley told The Star that the company’s e-filing software was once again operational.

“The issue affecting a small number of our downloadable desktop software users has been resolved,” Daley said. “It’s worth noting, the vast majority of people who file DIY with H&R Block use hrblock.com (our DIY Online edition), which has been operational all day.”

But the software issues may have driven some taxpayers to seek other last-minute filing avenues ahead of the IRS’ Monday night deadline. One preparer noted that she has seen more customers today than during any past Tax Day of her career.

“That must be why our lines are so long,” a tax preparer at The Tax Gallery on Troost Avenue told The Star after being told of the outage Monday afternoon. “I’ve been doing taxes since 8:00 this morning and I still have 30 people waiting to see me.”

Taxpayers who file their returns late are subject to penalty fees and interest both at the state and federal level. These can include charges of around 5% of the tax amount per month.

H&R Block, which maintains a corporate headquarters in the Power & Light District downtown, is the subject of a Federal Trade Commission complaint alleging that the tax preparation giant “deceptively” markets some of its filing services as free, as well as making it difficult for customers to “downgrade” to cheaper services.

