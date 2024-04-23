SLO County board approves new top administrator’s $293,000 contract. Here’s a look

San Luis Obispo County has a new top administrator.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a contract to hire Matthew Pontes as the next county administrative officer. He will make an annual salary of about $293,000.

The administrative officer oversees the county budget and staff, and Pontes comes to the job with related experience in Shasta, Santa Barbara and Kern counties.

Monday is his first day on the job.

“We must work together to address issues such as homelessness, affordable housing, infrastructure and our long-term financial stability,” Pontes said in a county news release. “We can tackle them all successfully. I can’t wait to start on Monday.”

Pontes previously served as the Shasta County chief executive officer until 2022. Before that, he worked as the assistant county executive officer of Santa Barbara County, according to the release.

Most recently, Pontes was the director of wildfire and forest ecology at Sierra Pacific Industries, “where he worked with multiple agencies to combat destructive wildfires and safeguard ecosystems across California, Oregon and Washington,” the release said.

Pontes graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in forestry and natural resources.

“He is widely respected by county leaders all over this state for a long career, serving counties,” Supervisor Bruce Gibson said at the meeting. “He also has tremendous, personal skills at connecting with people. We’re going to see a blossoming of our organization and by extension, our ability to serve our 280-some thousand constituents.”

The county embarked on a nationwide search for a new CAO after the board fired John Nilon from the position on Nov. 17, 2023, following reports from numerous women who accused him of “uncomfortable touching” and messages.

Nilon was hired as the interim CAO on May 1 after Wade Horton resigned from the position in March.

Assistant county administrative officer Rebecca Campbell temporarily filled the position when Nilon was removed.

A look at administrator’s contract

Pontes’s contract calls for an annual salary of $293,946 with a $126,023 benefits package, according to the staff report.

His benefits include sick leave, 20 days of annual vacation time, a vehicle allowance, life insurance, long-term disability insurance, participation in a pension trust plan and travel reimbursement, the contract said.

The county will reimburse up to $20,000 of Pontes’ relocation costs, according to his contract with the county.

Pontes serves at the will of the board, which can terminate his employment with or without cause.

If the board fires Pontes without cause within his first year on the job, the county will award him a severance package equal to three months salary or $73,250. If he is fired without cause after his first year, his severance package would be equal to six months salary or $146,500, his contract said.