Sitting Bull Falls in Lincoln National Forest closed due to staffing shortages

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular recreation area in the Lincoln National Forest is closed due to staffing shortages, according to a spokesperson for the forest.

The Sitting Bull Falls Recreation Area in the Guadalupe Ranger District is closed at the access point until further notice. Forest officials said they are working to be fully staffed so they can reopen the area.

The recreation area will be monitored during the closure. “We have currently exhausted all avenues to keep the Sitting Bull Falls Recreation Area open at this time,” said Jennifer Thomas, district ranger for the Guadalupe Ranger District, Lincoln National Forest. “In order to prevent safety and health issues, we will be temporarily limiting access to the falls. Normal hours will resume as soon as possible.”

An announcement will be made to the public once the gates are reopened and regular hours resume. The forest is accepting applications for camp hosts for the area, which would allow normal hours to resume immediately.

Interested parties can contact Thomas at 575-630-3010 for more information, as well as available dates for hosting Sitting Bull Falls.

