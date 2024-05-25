Sinkhole collapses busy local road

*The above video shows the most dangerous highways in Ohio*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron road is closed Saturday after a sinkhole opened in the middle of the street causing part of the road to collapse.

Photos posted to the City of Akron – Mayor’s Office Facebook page show the hole to be several feet wide and several feet deep as it swallowed up asphalt, bricks and the yellow road stripes on the blacktop.

Mayor Shammas Malik posted Friday night that, “the road collapsed at 680 East Buchtel Avenue and crews are backfilling the collapse with stone & placing steel plates until a full repair can be made.”

“The city is closing the road for the weekend. Businesses and apartments still have access to their property. There is no through traffic from East Market Street to Straw Alley on East Buchtel Avenue,” he added.

There’s no word on what caused the collapse.

