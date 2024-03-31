De Silva chasing third-straight century as Sri Lanka build big total against Bangladesh in 2nd test

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva made an unbeaten 70 as Sri Lanka reached 411-5 at lunch on Day 2 of the second and final cricket test against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Fresh from his century in both innings in the first test, the Sri Lanka skipper played in aggressive fashion to push the tourists into a dominant position in its first innings after they resumed at 314-4.

Dinesh Chandimal who scored 9 and 0 in the first test, found some form and frustrated Bangladesh further.

Chandimal raised his 26th test fifty off 85 balls, hitting pacer Hasan Mahmud for a boundary through mid-off.

Just after his half-century he was undone by left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (2-89) and was dismissed for 59 off 104 balls, ending an 86-run partnership with de Silva.

De Silva brought up his 14th fifty off 70 balls and appeared well set for his third straight century after scoring 102 and 108 in the first test, won by Sri Lanka by 328 runs.

He hit six fours and two sixes in his innings, from his 108 balls so far.

Kamindu de Silva who also had twin centuries in the first test was batting on 17 at the first interval of the day.

Earlier on Day 1, Sri Lanka's top three batters reached fifty but none of them could convert it into a century.

No.3 Kusal Mendis hit 93, Dimuth Karunaratne made 86 and his fellow opener Nishan Madushka added 57.

Mahmud, who took two wickets on Day 1 in his test debut, couldn’t add any further to his tally Sunday and had 2-89.

