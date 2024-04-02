Shooting at Augusta school bus stop, no children injured

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man started shooting at an Augusta school bus stop as several kids were waiting to go to school.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the corner of Lovers Lane and Sapelo Circle for shots fired, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived, they learned a man was shooting near the bus stop at that intersection.

The sheriff's office said no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been announced.

"The investigation is in its early stages," according to the sheriff's office. "There is no additional information available at this time."

