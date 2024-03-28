Shiels: Rare port tasting at Dusty’s Cellar in Okemos may trigger your trip to Portugal

If you are fortunate to have been to Portugal, a rare port tasting at Dusty’s Cellar, in Okemos at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 may transport your taste buds back. If you have not visited the popular, old world European destination, the once-in-a-lifetime sip of a 136-year-old vintage port served that night might have you booking your trip.

“I traveled with my family to an oceanside resort in Portugal when I was a teenager,” said Dusty’s Cellar proprietor Matt Rhodes. “My only wine memory was my dad Dusty buying it in bulk from the roadside.”

Only 16 seats, at $325-per person, are currently available for tasting, which will be hosted by Dusty’s Cellars sommelier Jeremy Duggan. Charcuterie will be served while Duggan presents four Quinta do Vallado ports, including the 1888 vintage, a bottle of which retails for $5,000. Only 933 bottles were produced of the rare port, which will be poured from a Portuguese, hand-made replica of the crystal decanter used by Antonio Bernardo Ferreira I when he welcomed German Prince Frederich de Hesse-Cassel to the Quinta do Vallado estate, which ABF purchased in 1818.

Dusty’s guests will also sample a 20-year-old tawny port; and a fine, late bottled vintage from 2018, for comparison. Port, sweet and fortified, typically with berry, chocolate, caramel, and nut flavors, is usually served after dinner in smaller glasses. Tawny ports tend to have less sweetness.

Quinto do Vallado, established in 1716, is one of the oldest estates in northern Portugal’s Douro Valley, one of the port winery destinations advised for tourists by “Made for Spain & Portugal,” the most connected custom tour provider in the region.

“We arrange private visits to top port cellars and wineries in the Douro Valley and Porto,” said Virginia Irurita, founder of Made for Spain and Portugal, which has been crafting and facilitating exclusive itineraries and experiences for international visitors for a quarter-century. “We also have access to one of the world’s top port experts in Sintra, outside Lisbon, so when travelers don’t go to Port or the Duoro Valley, they can still enjoy a fabulous experience with a master.”

Irurita’s advice led me to the medieval village of Sintra and its castle where I sampled white port for the first time in the shadow of the National Palace of Sintra with the Palace of Pena on the horizon above. I felt as if I were in a storybook.

I stayed, in Sintra, at the historic, 1787, ornate, 29-room Tivoli Palacio de Seteais royal hotel where I luxuriated in its scenic gardens and spa.

My walk outside the hotel gates to Quinta do Regaleira, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was an unforgettable and magical experience. The wooded pathways and castle ruins, Italian fountains, chapel and ponds are enchanting.

Back in Lisbon, Tivoli’s 80-year-old hotel, the Avenida Liberdade, serves port overlooking oceanfront Portugal’s capital, with its shops, museums, dining and dramatic, traditional Fado music sessions.

“Port wine is, little by little, getting a big place in the world,” said Irurita. “I love having a porto tonic at sunset overlooking the city of Porto and the Douro River as it flows into the Atlantic.”

Made for Spain & Portugal also arranges religious trips to Fatima and beach and golf vacations in The Algarve region.

