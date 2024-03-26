Sheriff's department identifies deputies involved in Ryan Gainer shooting in Apple Valley

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials have released the identities of the two deputies who fatally shot a 15-year-old autistic boy during an encounter at the teen's Apple Valley home earlier this month.

Deputies Wyatt Eisenbrey and Brandon Clancy were the first to arrive at the boy's home on March 9, the sheriff's department said in a written statement. They have since returned to duty after being placed on leave immediately following the shooting, in keeping with standard sheriff's department practices with respect to deputy-involved shootings, sheriff's spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said.

Ryan Gainer, 15, of Apple Valley.

The deputies were responding to a report of a family disturbance in the 13400 block of Iroquois Road. Ryan Gainer had struck his sister and broken a window at the family home, according to officials and attorneys representing Gainer's family in a wrongful death claim against San Bernardino County.

When Eisenbrey and Clancy arrived at the home, the Apple Valley High School sophomore ran toward one of the deputies while raising a garden hoe over his head, authorities said.

Lawyers for Gainer's family have questioned the need for the shooting and accused the deputies of escalating the situation rather than de-escalating it.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus has referred to the shooting as tragic, but defended his deputies' actions as lawful and consistent with their training.

An online fund set up to help Gainer's family had grown to more than $48,000 as of Tuesday.

Ryan Gainer Memorial-Funeral Expense, organized by Rachel Gainer

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff's officials ID deputies involved in Ryan Gainer shooting