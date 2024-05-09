'I can wear sandals now': This foot cream with 71,000+ five-star fans revitalizes cracked heels — it's on sale for $9

Dry skin has always been a problem for me, and after years of dealing with parched patches that could seemingly never be quenched, I now have an encyclopedic knowledge of which moisturizers actually work. And as the self-dubbed "Moisturization Queen," I'm here to tell you why you absolutely need O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream, which is now on sale at Amazon for a mere $9 a jar.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

I have spent loads of money trying normal moisturizers, heel balms, pumice stones and even special pedicure treatments to keep my dry feet soft and smooth, but none actually helped until I found O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream, now on sale at Amazon for $9. Considering the cost of a quality callus-busting pedicure can reach upwards of $50 nowadays, less than $10 is a total steal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

My feet are dry year-round, but during winter, things get infinitely worse, to the point that my heels are dry and cracked enough to snag at my bed sheets — a pretty gross issue lots of people deal with come wintertime, and a struggle to reverse once sandal season comes back around. But O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream, much like its hand cream, is a game-changer.

The main difference between O'Keeffe's and other foot moisturizers is its increased concentration of allantoin in the formula — an ingredient that is particularly effective at penetrating the thicker skin of your feet to lock in moisture. This, combined with glycerin, allows the cream to create a protective layer around your dogs, boosting moisture and helping to retain that moisture.

To test it, I applied the foot cream to my heels and the balls of my feet before bed, then put on a pair of socks to help keep the cream from rubbing off while I slept. (O'Keeffe's recommends exfoliating your skin before applying the cream, but I skipped that step and still found it worked.) After a few nights, the cracks on my feet had visibly diminished, and the dryness was all but gone. As I continued to use it, the cracks disappeared, too.

I've tried heel balms, pumice stones and special pedicures, but nothing works as well as this $9 cream. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

I'm not the only one who raves about O'Keeffe's — more than 71,000(!) five-star reviewers on Amazon know this cream to be the miracle-in-a-jar that it is.

Pros 👍

"OK, y’all, this stuff is amazing," one reviewer said. "My daughter hates wearing anything on her feet, and these cold New York winters lead to dry skin so, so easily. Her little feet were all red and cracked. This stuff is mind-blowing. Two, just two, applications was all it took to get my little one's feet looking healthy again!"

Another user gushed, "I wish with all my heart I had taken a before and after photo of my feet!! One foot (not so much the other) was horrific. I'd get the worst itching, making me miserable for days on end. The foot was hideous, with peeling, raw, red skin in every spot that wasn't callused and hard. ... I tried this on a whim and it's changed my life! I can wear sandals now without being embarrassed... After two days, the itching was lessened. After a week, my feet visibly started to heal. ... They are actually soft and pretty again!!"

One five-star fan admitted, "I really didn’t have my hopes up too high for this cream, so I didn’t think about taking a picture. Too bad, because my feet are night and day. ... I had this callus spot where the back of my foot rubs against my shoes, and it’s practically gone now. You don’t even see it anymore. I’m really impressed, like wow impressed."

"My feet have always had disgusting dry and cracked heels," confessed another customer. "I’ve tried wearing socks with lotion before and had zero results. I read about this stuff and was skeptical, but thought I would try it. Oh my. Just a miracle! I rub my heel in the jar and just add a thin coat of this stuff every night and it’s like I had a fresh pedicure. Better, really, because this doesn’t end! I don’t know what witchcraft this is, but WOW!"

Cons 👎

Some reviewers cautioned that the cream must be used routinely to achieve the best results: "This is a great product if you use it consistently. Otherwise, it's just like anything else — it's going to moisturize, but it's not going to [heal] your skin," noted a user.

Another reviewer critiqued, "Leaves a very greasy feeling to feet. I apply at night when going to bed, otherwise it feels nasty in my socks," adding, however, "Does seem to be helping with dry feet, though."

And if you want to feel good from your hands to your feet, O'Keeffe's hand cream is only $9.

O'Keeffe's O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream, $10 The concentrated cream doesn't only help cold weather skin; it heals and repairs extreme dryness that comes with various conditions or manual jobs at any time of the year. $10 at Amazon

“I love this stuff! I am a fireman and constantly wash my hands,” raved a reviewer. “Especially in the winter the skin around my nail beds and fingertips will crack and bleed. It is really painful and gross! This stuff is a miracle worker. It feels waxy like it's locking in the moisture. I put it on at night and can still tell it's on in the morning. I am a regular buyer/user of this now, and couldn't be happier!”

