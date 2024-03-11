Apple Valley teenager shot, killed by San Bernardino County Sherrif’s Deputy

A 15-year-old boy, suspected of assaulting family members, was shot and killed by a deputy in an Apple Valley neighborhood, authorities reported.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department identified the teenager killed in Saturday's incident as Ryan Gainer.

Gainer’s family told the Daily Press that they hired an attorney, and were advised not to speak to the media.

Here's what authorities say happened Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:48 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call at a home in the 13400 block of Iroquois Road. The caller told sheriff’s dispatchers that Gainer was assaulting family members and damaging property at the home.

911 call

The 911 recording, obtained by the Daily Press, includes a man yelling in the background, while the caller tells dispatchers that the suspect, described as “African American,” was assaulting a family member.

The caller said the suspect was wearing a “teal jumpsuit,” as he broke a window and was holding glass in his hand.

The caller said, “They need to, got to take him in. They got to.”

Deputies arrive

When the first deputy arrived, they were confronted by Gainer, who was armed with a five-foot-long garden tool, with a bladed end, sheriff’s officials stated.

Deputy-worn camera footage shows a deputy approaching the open front door of the home, when Gainer, holding the garden tool, ran toward the deputy.

The deputy told Gainer to "Get back or you're going to get shot."

With the raised bladed end of the tool, Gainer continued toward the deputy.

The deputy retreated and issued more warnings, the video shows. The deputy then opened gunfire and hit Gainer.

Deputies treated Gainer's wound until paramedics arrived, sheriff’s officials said. Gainer was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses

At one point, a family member fell to the ground crying while a deputy knelt and hugged them in an attempt to offer consolation, witnesses said.

Neighbors said they plan to organize meals and raise money for Gainer's family.

In interviews with the Daily Press, several neighbors said the Gainer was autistic, well-known, and from a good family.

The 911 caller did not mention Gainer being autistic.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Shawn Thurman or Sgt. Justin Giles at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

