Sheila Kiscaden to resign from Olmsted County Board

Apr. 16—ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Board Chairwoman Sheila Kiscaden has announced plans to end her time in elected office.

"It's been an incredible journey to serve on the Olmsted County Board for the past 12 years," the District 6 commissioner said in a video announcement of her plan to retire at the end of 2024. "It's been a wonderful chapter in my long career of public service here in Olmsted County."

Kiscaden served in the Minnesota Senate from 1993 to 2006.

She said she had planned to retire at the end of 2022, but redistricting prompted elections for six of the seven board seats, with four commissioners announcing plans to leave office.

"I felt compelled to seek re-election to assist with a smooth transition," she stated in a resignation letter submitted Monday. "Now, as the transition period draws to a close and the County Board is functioning well, it is time for me to step down."

Kiscaden is the most-senior commissioner, followed by commissioners Mark Thein and Gregg Wright, who were initially elected in 2016.

By announcing her resignation before the filing period for this year's Nov. 5 election, Kiscaden said the county can fill her seat through the standard election process, with the next District 6 commissioner elected for a two-year term.

The filing period for the 2024 election starts May 21 and runs through June 3. Adding District 6 to the Nov. 5 election will put five of the seven seats on the ballot, with districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 slated for elections for four-year terms.

"The person elected to the District 6 seat will then take office in January like all other elected officials," she said, adding that the early announcement allows the county to avoid the cost of a special election.

Kiscaden, who ran unopposed in the 2022 election, has been an advocate for housing, social services and the revitalization of Graham Park during her years as a county elected official, and she said she appreciates the opportunity to serve.

"I know it sounds like a cliche, but it truly is an honor to represent our community and make the contributions that elected officials can make," she said. "I leave this office with gratitude and appreciation, especially for the trust and support (residents) have given me over the years."

