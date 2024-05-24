Settlement in class-action lawsuit to ‘transform’ Oregon foster care system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After five years, a class-action lawsuit between children’s advocates and the State of Oregon reached a settlement Friday, with one key takeaway stating an outside, third-party “neutral expert,” must now monitor key parts of Oregon’s foster care system.

According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, the State will contract with this third-party individual who will help oversee everything from home placements to suspected abuse cases to healthcare for thousands of kids in the system.

An initial, third-party review of the system itself must be completed by April of next year, per the settlement.

All of this comes after the state spent millions defending itself in court for the past five years in the case.

“We’ve had three different child welfare directors since we filed this case,” said Emily Cooper, legal director of Disability Rights Oregon. “When you have that level of change of leadership, it can be hard for that person to step up […] We’re in a new day.”

Governor Tina Kotek, ODHS, Agency Director Fariborz Pakseresht and Child Welfare Director Aprille Flint-Gerner entered into the settlement agreement with Disability Rights Oregon, A Better Childhood, Rizzo Bosworth Eraut PC and Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, the attorneys who represent thousands of children and young adults in Oregon foster care.

“This settlement gives us the opportunity to continue our efforts to transform the child welfare system by supporting and preserving families – while focusing on continuous improvements that will yield better outcomes for families we serve,” said Flint-Gerner. “We appreciate the hard work by both parties in reaching an agreement that is positive for Oregon children and families.”

A trial between both sides had been slated for earlier this month, but was pushed off as the settlement talks heated up.

Gov. Kotek also said in a statement she’s “grateful” for the hard work leading to a resolution to the case.

