Senator Ossoff, Senator Rubio introduce bill to assist Georgia military families

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRBL) — Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Senator Rubio (R-Fla.) made a bipartisan effort to introduce a bill that would strengthen relocation support for military service members and their families.

The Relocation Assistance for Military Families Act of 2024 would The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to evaluate current relocation assistance programs, receive feedback from family support advocacy organizations, and publish a best practices guide for families to access.

“Senator Rubio and I are introducing this bipartisan bill to strengthen relocation assistance programs and ensure they maximally benefit our heroic servicemembers and their families.” Sen. Ossoff said.

This legislation would require a review by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to ensure service members and their families are receiving the maximum benefits.

