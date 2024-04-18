Second teen arrested in Kayla Rincon-Miller murder ordered no contact; held 21 days

The second teenager arrested in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller faced a judge Thursday.

Christopher Devon Horne Jr., 16, of Cape Coral, arrested Wednesday by Cape Coral police, appeared before Lee Circuit Judge Gilberto Perez, who ordered he will be held in juvenile detention for 21 days and was ordered no contact with Rincon-Miller's family or Thomas Stein, 16, the other teenager arrested in the case.

Horne, who faces charges of principal to a homicide while engaged in a robbery, is next due in court May 6. Meanwhile, Stein's case was moved to adult court April 11.

During an April 11 hearing, after the testimony of Cape Coral police Detective Michael Lasalandra, Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning ruled that Thomas Stein be held without bond related to the March 17 shooting. He will be tried as an adult.

Lasalandra, who's been a detective at Cape Coral police's Violent Crimes Unit for four years, said he was working March 17 and responded to the shooting of Rincon-Miller at Southeast 20th Street and Southeast 16th Lane.

Lasalandra said Rincon-Miller died at a hospital. The police detective said he spoke with two witnesses who were with Rincon-Miller, and they gave descriptions of the people who robbed them.

Second arrest: 16-year-old arrested in connection to Cape Coral's Kayla Rincon-Miller homicide

Lasalandra revealed that surveillance footage captured the car, but not the murder. When they ran the license plate, he said, it showed the vehicle was a rental registered to Hertz.

A search warrant revealed the SUV was rented to Thomas Stein's mother, Jessica Stein. Lasalandra said Hertz has a GPS tracking system that helped them place the rented SUV at the scene.

Were Thomas Stein or Christopher Horne the shooters?

While a preliminary report from Cape Coral police indicated investigators didn't believe Thomas Stein was the shooter, Lasalandra said that piece of the puzzle remained under investigation as of April 11.

Cape Coral police Chief Anthy Sizemore on Wednesday didn't confirm Horne's role in the homicide.

Are any further arrests expected in Kayla Rincon

"There will be a few," Sizemore said when asked Wednesday if any further arrests are expected in Rincon-Miller's death.

Police reports indicate at least two individuals brandished firearms when the SUV blinded Rincon-Miller and her two friends with its headlights.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Teens arrested in Kayla Rincon-Miller murder ordered no contact