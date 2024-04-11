Thomas Stein to be held without bond in the murder of Kayla Rincon-Miller, judge says

A 16-year-old North Fort Myers boy arrested in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller will be held without bond.

During a Thursday morning hearing, after hearing testimony from a police detective, Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning ruled that Thomas Stein be held without bond for his alleged role in the Match 17 shooting.

Thomas Stein's mother, Jessica Stein, who sat on the second row along with Thomas Stein's sibling, occasionally wiped her eyes while prosecutors questioned Michael Lasandra, a detective with Cape Coral police during a motion hearing for pretrial detention.

Sara Miller and Andreas Gardiner, assistant state attorneys for the State Attorney's Office, are prosecuting the case in adult court. They indicated Stein has a pending burglary charge in a separate case.

Miller questioned Lasandra for about 20 minutes, including how police determined Thomas Stein was involved in the shooting.

Lasandra, who's been a detective at Cape Coral police's Violent Crimes Unit for four years, said he was working March 17 and responded to the shooting of Rincon-Miller at the intersection of Southeast 20th Street and Southeast 16th Lane.

"The subsequent investigation revealed that it was a robbery prior to the shooting," Lasandra told the court.

Lasandra said Rincon-Miller was taken to the hospital before he arrived. She died at a hospital.

Lasandra said he spoke with two witnesses who were with Rincon-Miller, and they gave descriptions of the people who robbed them.

Lasandra revealed that surveillance footage captured the car, but not the murder. When they ran the license plate, he said, it showed the vehicle was a rental registered to Hertz.

A search warrant revealed the SUV was rented to Jessica Stein. Lasandra said Hertz has a GPS tracking system that helped them place the rented SUV at the scene.

Lasandra said he also interviewed Jessica Stein, who told him there was a gap of time where she didn’t know Thomas Stein's whereabouts, matching the time of the homicide.

Thomas Stein's whereabouts unknown for an hour

Lasandra said their investigation revealed Thomas Stein left the home around 8:50 the night of the shooting. He returned about 10 minutes later and left again around 9:09 p.m.

The vehicle's data showed the SUV arrived at the crime scene around 9:29 p.m., Lasandra said.

Lasandra testified he also collected Thomas Stein's cellphone and downloaded data from it, which pinged to a nearby cell tower, indicating his proximity to the crime scene.

Was Thomas Stein the shooter?

While a preliminary report from Cape Coral police indicated investigators didn't believe Thomas Stein was the shooter, Lasandra said that piece of the puzzle remained under investigation Thursday.

While Lasandra continued to testify and Jessica Stein wiped her eyes, Thomas Stein's brother, who sat next to his mother, snapped a picture of Thomas Stein in his yellow Lee County Jail jumpsuit.

GPS reveals speed, preliminary timeline

The drive from Thomas Stein's North Fort Myers home to the crime scene is about 7.6 miles and takes approximately 19 minutes, maps show.

Lasandra testified the GPS indicated it took Thomas Stein between 12 and 15 minutes to return home after the time of the shooting. The detective added that the SUV sped home and didn't make any stops.

When Thomas Stein's attorney, whose identity couldn't be confirmed prior to publication, questioned Lasandra, the detective said cameras weren't able to exactly match the rented SUV.

No bond vs $50,000

The state asked that Branning order Thomas Stein's detention without bond, while the teenager's counsel asked for $50,000 bond.

"The one witness says it might’ve been him, might not," the defense argued.

Branning ultimately ordered Thomas Stein, who's next due in court Monday, be held without bond.

Thomas Stein's case moved Monday from juvenile court to adult court.

About two weeks after Rincon-Miller was fatally shot, Cape Coral police released additional details in their investigation, including how many individuals had firearms. Police haven't indicated if the victims knew any of the perpetrators or named them.

When police provided one of Rincon-Miller's friends with a photo lineup including six individuals, she identified Stein as the driver the night of the shooting, police said.

Thomas Stein arrested riding with his mother

Thomas Stein was arrested two days later, on March 19, when he was riding as a passenger with his mother in North Fort Myers.

Jessica Stein told authorities that on March 17 she was home with her son and two of his friends when they had access to the rental SUV.

Charged as an adult, Stein could face life in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, which may be reached at 1-800-780-TIPS, are offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for anyone whose anonymous tips help lead to an arrest. They said doorbell camera video may also be submitted.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Thomas Stein to be held without bond in Kayla Rincon-Miller death