'We just want justice,' Kayla Rincon-Miller's mother's Luz Rincon, tells Cape Coral police

The mother of a 15-year-old Cape Coral girl gunned down as she walked with two friends from a movie theater says her daughter was goofy, very outgoing and determined, and she can't make sense of her death.

In a video released Wednesday by Cape Coral police, Luz Rincon, Kayla Rincon-Miller's mother, said her daughter's shooting death is "still unreal" and "heartbreaking."

Around 9:30 p.m. March 17, Rincon-Miller was walking with two friends from the movie theater at 2323 Del Prado Blvd. S., to a nearby McDonald's, 1715 Del Prado Blvd S. The walk, just under 1 mile in length, would've taken them about 18 minutes.

As they walked, an SUV stopped in front of them, blinding them with its high beams. Two males exited the vehicle armed, followed by three gunshots.

"We're taking it day by day," Rincon told police. The teenager's funeral was held March 28. One person has so far been charged.

Rincon said the first few days after the slaying she couldn't sleep and could barely eat.

"We think about her every minute of the day," Rincon told police. "Miss her every minute. It's just been very hard, very hard."

Rincon said the night of the March 17 shooting she dropped Rincon-Miller off at a movie theater and received a call at 9:33 p.m. She said she thought it was her daughter calling to pick her up, but instead said she heard her friends saying she had been shot.

"At first I thought it was a prank until I heard Kayla's voice in the background asking her friend or telling her friend was she going to die," Rincon said.

Rincon said she next grabbed her car keys and left the house.

"We were just lost without words not knowing what was going to happen," Rincon said. About an hour later, a surgeon informed Rincon her daughter had died.

Rincon said every day she asks herself one question: why?

"We just want justice for her now," Rincon said. "That's what she deserves."

Who was Kayla Rincon-Miller?

Rincon said her daughter, born premature, was a fighter.

"She had a whole future planned for herself," Rincon said.

When asked what she'd say to the person who fatally shot Rincon-Miller, Rincon replied, "To turn yourself in."

"Damage is done," Rincon said.

She added they "just need" justice for her daughter.

"We will never get Kayla back, but we just want justice for Kayla," Rincon said.

Cape Coral police: Thomas Stein not the shooter

About two weeks after Rincon-Miller died, police released additional details in their investigation, including how many individuals had firearms, police haven't indicated if the victims knew any of the perpetrators or named them.

Cape Coral police have so far arrested Thomas Stein, 16, of North Fort Myers. He faces charges of murder while engaged in a robbery.

According to Stein's arrest report, when detectives spoke with two other teenage girls who were walking with Rincon-Miller, who indicated they saw two individuals brandish firearms when a silver Nissan Pathfinder SUV approached the girls and blinded them with its high beams.

Witnesses told police the two individuals demanded the victims give them their bags before one of the victims recalled hearing three gunshots.

Rincon-Miller and the friends had left a movie theater at 2323 Del Prado Blvd. S. and were walking to a nearby McDonald's, 1715 Del Prado Blvd S.

As they approached Southeast 20th Street, a "fancy" SUV blinded them with the high beams before several males exited the vehicle with firearms, police note.

Three minutes later, police said, the SUV was spotted driving at high speed south on Southeast 16th Place.

Authorities determined the Nissan Pathfinder was a rental owned by Hertz, rented by Jessica Stein, Thomas Stein's mother.

When police provided one of Rincon-Miller's friends with a photo lineup including six individuals, she identified Thomas Stein as the driver the night of the shooting, police said.

Stein arrested in rental SUV with his mother

Thomas Stein was arrested two days later, on March 19, when he was riding as a passenger with his mother in a black Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of Bayshore Road and Hart Road, in North Fort Myers.

Jessica Stein told authorities that on March 17 she was home with her son and two of his friends after 6 p.m., later adding she didn't see Stein or his two friends until 10 p.m., during which time they had access to the rental SUV.

Police: Stein not Rincon-Miller's killer; search continues

In the latest report, police said Thomas Stein wasn't the killer, but a principle in the commission of the robbery.

It's unclear if Cape Coral police has identified the other two males.

Jail records indicate Stein is due in court April 8 for his arraignment. He faces charges as a juvenile, but if charged as an adult, he could face life in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, who may be reached at 1-800-780-TIPS, are offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for anyone whose anonymous tips help lead to an arrest. They said doorbell camera video may also be submitted.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Cape Coral police: Thomas Stein not the shooter of Kayla Rincon-Miller