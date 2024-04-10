Kayla Rincon-Miller murder: Thomas Stein to appear in adult court Monday

Public defender Ashley Kogan Weed was in court Wednesday, April 10, 2024 and spoke on behalf of Thomas Stein,16, visible in the background. Stein was charged in the fatal shooting of Cape Coral resident Kayla Rincon-Miller. Judge Andrew P. Marcus was presiding.

A North Fort Myers teenager connected to the murder of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller faces a slew of new charges as his case transitions to the adult court system.

Thomas Stein, 16, represented by public defender Ashley Kogan Weed, faces one count of second-degree murder and three counts of robbery with a firearm. The courts added the robbery charges on Wednesday.

Stein appeared Wednesday morning before Lee Circuit Judge Andrew Marcus, who ordered the case related to Rincon-Miller's death move to adult court while other prior cases Stein is facing charges in remain in juvenile court.

About two weeks after Rincon-Miller died, Cape Coral police released additional details in their investigation, including how many individuals had firearms, police haven't indicated if the victims knew any of the perpetrators or named them.

Fugitive on the run: Office manager facing charges for spending $106K of Cape business' money on lam

Cape Coral police have so far arrested Stein.

Rincon-Miller and the friends had left a movie theater at 2323 Del Prado Blvd. S.

As they approached Southeast 20th Street, the SUV approached them, police note.

According to Stein's arrest report, when detectives spoke with two other teenage girls who were walking with Rincon-Miller, who indicated they saw two individuals brandish firearms when a silver Nissan Pathfinder SUV approached the girls and blinded them with its high beams.

Witnesses told police the two individuals demanded the victims give them their bags before one of the victims recalled hearing three gunshots.

Moments later, police said, the SUV was spotted driving at high speed south on Southeast 16th Place.

When police provided one of Rincon-Miller's friends with a photo lineup including six individuals, she identified Stein as the driver the night of the shooting, police said.

Stein arrested in rental SUV with his mother

Stein was arrested two days later, on March 19, when he was riding as a passenger with his mother in North Fort Myers.

Jessica Stein told authorities that on March 17 she was home with her son and two of his friends and they had access to the rental SUV.

Police: Stein not Rincon-Miller's killer; search continues

In the latest report, police said Thomas Stein wasn't the killer, but a principle in the commission of the robbery.

It's unclear if Cape Coral police have identified the other two males.

Stein is due in court Monday, jail records show. He remained in custody Wednesday afternoon without bond set.

Charged as an adult, Stein could face life in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, who may be reached at 1-800-780-TIPS, are offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for anyone whose anonymous tips help lead to an arrest. They said doorbell camera video may also be submitted.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Thomas Stein to move onto adult court in Kayla Rincon-Miller murder