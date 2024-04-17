16-year-old arrested in connection to Cape Coral's Kayla Rincon-Miller homicide

A month after the murder of teen Kayla Rincon-Miller, the Cape Coral Police Department announced the arrest of Christopher Devin Horne Jr., 16, marking the second arrest of the case with more to come.

The department announced the homicide charges against Horne at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"Although the investigation is ongoing, we thought it important to share this pivotal piece of the puzzle with the community with the arrest of Mr. Horne," Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore said.

Christopher Devin Horne Jr., 16, is being charged in connection to the homicide of Kayla Rincon-Miller.

He said the department had also updated Rincon-Miller's family on the arrest today.

Cape Coral police officers responded to the shooting of Rincon-Miller, 16, at the intersection of Southeast 20th Street and Southeast 16th Lane on March 17.

Horne is charged as a principal to a homicide while engaged in a robbery. Witnesses said an SUV blinded three teens with the headlights before leaving the car and demanding their cash. One of the people in the car opened fire on the teens as they walked from a cinema to a fast food restaurant.

Police arrested 16-year-old Thomas Stein, of North Fort Myers, on the same charges earlier this month. He was transferred to adult court and has pleaded not guilty. He remains in Lee County Jail without bond.

Original story Cape Coral teen Kayla Rincon-Miller killed in shooting; police search for shooter

Police have not identified the shooter.

Sizemore said he could not divulge further details, such any connection Horne may have had to the victim. They did not provide Horne's hometown.

"This is another piece of the puzzle, albeit a very big piece of the puzzle," Sizemore said. "We've been unable to share a lot of intimate details in the case due to the sensitive nature of it and to preserve a lot of the details for our State Attorney Amira Fox and her team when an inevitable trial comes to pass."

While he couldn't not confirm the number of people involved in the homicide, he said more arrests are to come.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Second teen arrest in Cape Coral's Kayla Rincon-Miller homicide