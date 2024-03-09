Search efforts complete at Two Rivers landfill as Elijah Vue remains missing

Blue hearts adorn the window at GJ’s Salon N Spa supporting missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue on Tuesday along Washington Street in Two Rivers.

The search for missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue in Two Rivers continues as authorities Friday announced that search efforts have been completed at the landfill.

Elijah has been missing since Feb. 20. His mother, Katrina B. Baur of Wisconsin Dells, and a man who lived in their home, Jesse Vang of Two Rivers, have been charged with child neglect. Baur's charges were amended Thursday to felony chronic neglect of a child, plus a second felony child neglect charge was added that involves a 6-year-old child.

A criminal complaint states that a photo was found on Baur's phone that was taken at approximately 3:13 a.m. Feb. 14 of Elijah lying down on a bed. The photo showed Elijah had a blindfold over his eyes and appeared to have bruising on his jawline, neck and upper arm on the left side. That photo was deleted an hour later.

According to the criminal complaint, Elijah was staying at Vang's Two Rivers residence for over a week before he disappeared while his mother stayed in Wisconsin Dells.

On Feb. 18, the complaint listed another series of texts between Vang and Baur. Vang told Baur to trust him regarding Elijah's visit with him and that he'll make sure "he hates me and being here."

She responded that she only wanted Elijah to fear him, not hate him, the complaint said.

Vang messaged: "he did fear me ... but he didn't respect me ... now I'm making him respect me."

Baur, 31, and Vang, 39, are currently in custody of the Manitowoc County Jail on $15,000 cash bail. A hearing is scheduled for March 14.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers have canvassed every day in search of Elijah since he went missing. Searches included through urban and rural neighborhoods, rivers, shores and a landfill in Calumet County; and K-9 teams "checking and rechecking various areas."

The FBI has offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to locating Elijah or convicting those responsible for his disappearance, and Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers has offered a $10,000 reward.

The Two Rivers Police Department added Friday that authorities continue to ask the public, in Manitowoc County and surrounding areas, to check surveillance footage for a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, beige in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with "A" and ending with "0," on Feb. 19 between 2 and 9 p.m.

Police ask public to search security footage on Feb. 19 for a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, biege in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with "A" and end with "0."

Authorities have recovered the car but are seeking more information about its locations on Feb. 19.

To send a video to police, use this link. If you experience technical difficulties or do not have access to upload your video, call the tip line at: 844-267-6648.

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

Elijah, a 3-year-old boy from Two Rivers, is missing since Feb. 20. The Two Rivers Police Department has asked the public for help with finding him.

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may also be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

Alisa M. Schafer of the Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Search for Elijah Vue at Two Rivers landfill complete