Scotland's papers: NHS vacancy fears and disability payout waits

Recommended Stories
- Engadget
Supergiant shows off Hades II's gameplay and new god designs
Supergiant Games just treated Hades fans to an extensive look at the game's upcoming sequel.
- Yahoo Sports
NBA play-in: Coby White's 42 points lead Bulls' offensive explosion to end Hawks' season
Coby White continued a career season with a career game for the Bulls in the play-in tournament.
- TechCrunch
India's VerSe acquires Apple News+ rival Magzter
VerSe Innovation, the parent firm of Indian news aggregator app Dailyhunt, has acquired the popular digital newsstand platform Magzter, the two said Thursday. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup has fully acquired Magzter, a New York-headquartered firm that counted Singapore Press Holdings among its backers. VerSe didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal.
- Yahoo Sports
Angels reliever Robert Stephenson ruled out for the season with elbow injury
Robert Stephenson was pulled from the mound just four pitches into his appearance with their Triple-A affiliate on Saturday.
- Yahoo Sports
NCAA to approve new rules allowing athletes to transfer multiple times and still be immediately eligible
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
- Yahoo Life
Olivia Munn is going through medically induced menopause after breast cancer treatment. Here's what that means.
Medication to keep the actress's cancer from recurring has put her temporarily in menopause.
- Yahoo News
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink emerged as the stars of March Madness. As they enter the WNBA, why aren’t they paid more?
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
The best wrist braces for carpal tunnel of 2024, according to hand specialist and health experts
Say goodbye to carpal tunnel flare-ups with these expert and tester-approved carpal tunnel braces
- TechCrunch
7 Waymo robotaxis block traffic to San Francisco freeway on-ramp
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
- Yahoo Sports
Robert Kraft should be thanking Bill Belichick, not talking behind his back
Bill Belichick is not owed a coaching job, but the least he could ask for is the support of a guy he helped make richer and more famous.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
Save your floors! These genius 'As Seen On TV' furniture leg protectors are down to about $1 a pop
‘No more polishing my hardwood floors,' said one of nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
'Feminine and beautiful': This No. 1 bestselling sundress has dropped to $34 — that's nearly 45% off
The forgiving wrap style makes it a winner for 7,000 five-star reviewers: 'Light and flirty, but also very flattering and conservative.'
- Yahoo Life Shopping
'So much space opened up in my trunk': This $16 organizer gives you way more storage — and it's over 50% off
Say goodbye to car chaos. This handy pouch system gives you space to keep everything in order.
- Yahoo Sports
O.J. Simpson reportedly cremated, will not receive public memorial service
O.J. Simpson died last week after a battle with cancer.
- Yahoo Sports
Report: Justice Department to pay $100 million to victims of Larry Nassar over FBI’s failures
The FBI didn’t arrest Larry Nassar for nearly 14 months after they were first approached by Team USA gymnasts about his abuse.
- Autoblog
Ford Mustang Experience Center will soon be Pony Car HQ for owners
Ford's Mustang Experience Center will soon welcomes all Mustang owners, while the Mustang GT3's Champion Spirit Livery honors past Mustang racers.
- Yahoo News
Senate dismisses articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas: What happened
The U.S. Senate quickly ended the impeachment trial brought by House Republicans against the country’s top border official.
- Yahoo Finance
Stock market today: Tech leads stock slide, Nvidia falls almost 4%
Investors have put rate-cut worries on the backburner to focus on earnings season instead.
- Engadget
Amazon says a whopping 140 third-party stores in four countries use its Just Walk Out tech
Amazon published a blog post on Wednesday providing an update about its Just Walk Out technology, which it reportedly pulled from its Fresh grocery stores earlier this month. While extolling Just Walk Out’s virtues as a sales pitch to potential retail partners, the article lists a startlingly minuscule number of businesses using the tech.
- TechCrunch
Mastering finance essentials with Mercury's VP of finance, Dan Kang, at TechCrunch Early Stage
TechCrunch Early Stage is gearing up for another insightful event on April 25, and one roundtable session promises to be particularly illuminating for early-stage founders. Titled "Finance Fundamentals Before Your First Finance Hire: A Founder’s Guide to Navigating Early Financial Decisions," this roundtable will offer invaluable insights into navigating the financial complexities that often accompany the early stages of startup ventures. With years of experience in building and scaling fintech companies, Kang brings a wealth of knowledge to the table.