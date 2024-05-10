School's (almost) out: When is the last day of school for Palm Beach County students?

As temperatures get hotter and summer festivals begin, Palm Beach County students (and teachers) are getting antsy for the last day of school.

If you don't have the date circled on your calendar, the last day of classes this year for district-run and charter school students is Thursday, May 30. Private schools set their own dates.

The final week of school is actually an abbreviated one: Students are off on Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day.

Here's a roundup of important upcoming dates for Palm Beach County students and teachers:

Which days do students have off for Memorial Day 2024?

Memorial Day, a federal holiday that honors members of the American military who lost their lives in service to the country, falls on Monday, May 27, this year.

Students have off school on Monday, May 27. They return to class on Tuesday, May 28.

When is the last day of school in Palm Beach County 2024?

It's Thursday, May 30.

Palm Beach Public principal Christie Schwab cheers on fifth grade students as they do their final hallway walk on the last day of school Friday May 26, 2023 in Palm Beach.

When are graduations in Palm Beach County?

Here's the alphabetical schedule for the 2024 graduations. All graduations take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds unless stated otherwise. The ceremonies for the biggest high schools start Monday, May 13.

Adult Education: May 22 at 6 p.m.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts: May 22 at 1 p.m.

Atlantic : May 18 at 8 a.m.

Boca Raton : May 18 at 6 p.m.

Boynton Beach : May 18 at 1 p.m.

Forest Hill : May 21 at 1 p.m.

Glades Central : May 20 at 6 p.m.

Indian Ridge School : May 9 at 1 p.m. (ceremony held on campus)

Inlet Grove High School: May 14 at 6 p.m.

John I. Leonard : May 16 at 6 p.m.

Jupiter : May 22 at 8 a.m.

Lake Worth : May 17 at 6 p.m.

Olympic Heights : May 15 at 8 a.m.

Pahokee Middle-Senior High : May 15 at 6 p.m.

Palm Beach Central : May 17 at 8 a.m.

Palm Beach Gardens : May 17 at 1 p.m.

Palm Beach Lakes : May 23 at 8 a.m.

Palm Beach Virtual : May 9 at 6 p.m. (ceremony at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts)

Park Vista : May 21 at 8 a.m.

Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement Academy : May 21 at 6 p.m.

Royal Palm Beach High : May 15 at 1 p.m.

Royal Palm School : May 10 at 1 p.m. (ceremony held on campus)

Santaluces : May 14 at 8 a.m.

Seminole Ridge : May 23 at 1 p.m.

South Tech Academy : May 16 at 1 p.m.

Spanish River : May 13 at 1 p.m.

Suncoast : May 20 at 1 p.m.

Take Stock in Children: May 13 at 6 p.m.

Village Academy : May 10 at 6 p.m. (ceremony held on campus)

Wellington: May 20 at 8 a.m.

West Boca: May 14 at 1 p.m.

William T. Dwyer High: May 23 at 6 p.m.

Graduation 2024: Tickets, where to park and what you can bring to Palm Beach County ceremonies

Summer holidays for Palm Beach County school employees

School district employees who work through the summer have Wednesday, June 19, off in observance of Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

Employees are also off on Thursday, July 4, for Independence Day.

As is customary, the school district offices are closed on Fridays in June and July.

When is the first day of school in Palm Beach County 2024-25?

You may not be ready to think about it, but the first day of the 2024-25 school year is Monday, Aug. 12.

