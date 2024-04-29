Graduation 2024: Tickets, where to park and what you can bring to Palm Beach County ceremonies

Joy and "Pomp and Circumstance" will fill the South Florida Fairgrounds in May as more than 10,000 high school seniors cross the stage and begin the next phases of their lives as graduates.

Graduations in Palm Beach County begin May 9 and run through May 23. Most of the ceremonies are held at the South Florida Fairgrounds near West Palm Beach.

There are several rules for families and graduates to consider, such as how to get tickets to attend graduation, what they can bring inside and where they can park.

Fear no more, Class of 2024 and families! Here's The Palm Beach Post's guide to graduation 2024:

Do I need tickets for graduation ceremonies?

Yes. All attendees require a ticket for admission to attend each graduation ceremony.

Tickets have already been distributed to all schools, and students can get tickets from their administrators.

Tickets are given out to seniors based on the number of graduates. For example, each school receives 4,500 tickets and if there are 500 seniors, then each graduate will receive up to eight tickets.

The remaining tickets are given out by the discretion of the school principal.

Where should I park for graduation? Is parking free?

Parking is free. Attendees can use the north lots outside of the Expo East and Expo West buildings at the South Florida Fairgrounds to park.

A diagram shows where graduation attendees can park for the 2024 commencement ceremonies at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Attendees should enter the fairgrounds from Fairgrounds Road or Sansbury's Way.

Drivers should enter the fairgrounds from Fairgrounds Road or Sansburys Way.

All graduation ceremonies at the fairgrounds are held inside the Expo Center. The address of the fairgrounds is 9067 Southern Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

What are the security measures at graduation?

All attendees must pass through the scanners under surveillance by fairgrounds staff and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

No guns or other types of weapons are allowed inside the graduation venue.

How early can I get to graduation?

Doors open one hour prior to each ceremony, and the scanners open 90 minutes before the start of each ceremony.

Will Palm Beach County graduations be live-streamed?

Yes. The school district will stream each ceremony during its scheduled time on its YouTube page titled "School District of Palm Beach County" (@SDPBC).

Can I bring a bag or purse into graduation? Does it have to be clear?

Yes, all types of bags are allowed and they do not need to be clear or under a certain size.

All bags will have to pass through scanners before attendees can center the graduation hall.

Can I bring balloons and noisemakers to graduation? How about flowers?

Balloons, noisemakers, flowers and large signs are not allowed in the graduation hall.

Attendees should leave those items in their cars and present graduates with gifts outside the ceremony afterward.

Can I buy food at graduation? Can I bring my own?

Food can be brought inside the graduation hall.

Food will be available for purchase at a concession stand on the north patio just inside the main gates to the graduation hall.

How will I get my diploma?

Students receive their diplomas from school staff immediately after each graduation ceremony.

Will there be a professional photographer at graduation?

Yes. All schools hire a professional photographer.

Will there be a sign language interpreters at graduation?

Sign language interpreters will be standing on the right side of the stage for every ceremony.

The school district also provides closed captioning through its streaming services. Assisted listening devices are available at each ceremony.

Dates and times of Palm Beach County graduation ceremonies 2024

Here's the alphabetical schedule for the 2024 graduations. All graduations take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds unless stated otherwise.

Adult Education: May 22 at 6 p.m.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts: May 22 at 1 p.m.

Atlantic : May 18 at 8 a.m.

Boca Raton : May 18 at 6 p.m.

Boynton Beach : May 18 at 1 p.m.

Forest Hill : May 21 at 1 p.m.

Glades Central : May 20 at 6 p.m.

Indian Ridge School : May 9 at 1 p.m. (ceremony held on campus)

Inlet Grove High School: May 14 at 6 p.m.

John I. Leonard : May 16 at 6 p.m.

Jupiter : May 22 at 8 a.m.

Lake Worth : May 17 at 6 p.m.

Olympic Heights : May 15 at 8 a.m.

Pahokee Middle-Senior High : May 15 at 6 p.m.

Palm Beach Central : May 17 at 8 a.m.

Palm Beach Gardens : May 17 at 1 p.m.

Palm Beach Lakes : May 23 at 8 a.m.

Palm Beach Virtual : May 9 at 6 p.m. (ceremony at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts)

Park Vista : May 21 at 8 a.m.

Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement Academy : May 21 at 6 p.m.

Royal Palm Beach High : May 15 at 1 p.m.

Royal Palm School : May 10 at 1 p.m. (ceremony held on campus)

Santaluces : May 14 at 8 a.m.

Seminole Ridge : May 23 at 1 p.m.

South Tech Academy : May 16 at 1 p.m.

Spanish River : May 13 at 1 p.m.

Suncoast : May 20 at 1 p.m.

Take Stock in Children: May 13 at 6 p.m.

Village Academy : May 10 at 6 p.m. (ceremony held on campus)

Wellington: May 20 at 8 a.m.

West Boca: May 14 at 1 p.m.

William T. Dwyer High: May 23 at 6 p.m.

