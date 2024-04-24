Scholarships, food pantries among top priorities for SCC Giving Day set April 25

Apr. 24—Somerset Community College (SCC) is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural SCC Giving Day on April 25 during Community College Month.

"We are excited to join with our community, alumni and advocates to lend financial support to students facing financial hardships," said SCC President Dr. Carey Castle. Funds will be used for need-based scholarships, re-stocking the food pantries, and other needs to help our students complete their education."

With many families facing economic challenges and a state workforce shortage in targeted industries, SCC said the need for student support has never been greater.

According to a recent KCTCS survey, food insecurity is a significant issue facing Kentucky's community college students, with 25% reporting low food security. By providing access to nutritious food, planners hope to provide a supportive environment where students can thrive both academically and personally.

SCC joins the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and the other 15 colleges in this 24-hour fundraiser.

Individuals, businesses, and organizations interested in supporting the SCC's students can designate their gift directly to the college, and early giving is already open.

To participate and make a meaningful impact on the future workforce of this region, visit the SCC Giving Day website https://alumni.kctcs.edu/g/somerset-giving-day.

Be sure to follow KCTCS Giving Day on social media by searching #KCTCSGivingDay.