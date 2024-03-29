Rogers community will be considered part of Cave Springs after land swap

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People living in the Scissortail gated community in Rogers will be considered part of Cave Springs after the two cities agreed to swap land.

“We found out about this a few weeks ago and had conversations with different parties. And, we didn’t say anything to anybody because we didn’t know if it was high in the sky or what would really happen,” said Bob David, Scissortail developer.

David says this isn’t necessarily a bad thing as he would like to see the Scissortail area grow.

“We know firsthand that Rogers has absolutely no intention of annexing any further property west of Highway 112,” said David.

Though located in Rogers, Scissortail has a Bentonville address.

“The Bentonville post office serves that area. So it won’t change. The address will not change. If you live in Scissortail, which is a Bentonville address today, it’s going to be a Bentonville address two, five, 10 years from now,” said David.

David says Rogers went to Bentonville to see if the city was interested in marking the land part of the city.

“Rogers approached Bentonville to do something similar as what they are doing in Cave Springs, and Bentonville said ‘No we are not interested in taking that property into Bentonville,'” said David.

According to Cave Springs mayor Randall Noblett, residents do not have to worry about utilities yet.

“We are in agreement with Rogers to continue as is with services for a number of years to give us time to get up there and connected,” said Noblett.

There will be a public hearing for residents who will be impacted by this change in April.

