Rockford woman tells harrowing tale of survival after stabbing suspect attacks family

Darlene Weber has a cut to her face that's been closed with four stitches.

Her daughter, Cathy Gilfillan, has a larger cut to her face that's been closed with six stitches.

The pair consider themselves lucky after surviving an attack from what Weber called "the devil."

"The devil" showed up at the family's Cleveland Avenue home Wednesday afternoon covered in blood.

He forced his way into the home and started to attack the mother and daughter with a knife.

The woman said they couldn't get a good look at the weapon being used against them, but they did remember the look in their attacker's eyes.

"The look in his eyes was like he was the devil reincarnated," Weber said.

Gilfillan, 23, said, "His eyes were straight black. It did not seem like anyone was there."

Weber, who works from home processing medical claims, was in the rear of her residence early Wednesday afternoon when she decided to let Brandy, her 4-year-old pitbull out into the backyard.

She opened an interior door that leads to her attached garage, and then she unlocked a rear garage service door that opens to the backyard. When she opened that door she was startled to see a man standing there covered in blood.

"He said, 'Hey.' ... Then, he just reached out and stabbed me right here," Weber said pointing to the side of her face,

The attack was far from over.

"My dog came running, and she was doing whatever it was that she was doing to keep him held off," she said.

Weber said she screamed and at one point found herself on the floor.

She also said the man removed a sword, a toy based off the television show 'The Walking Dead,' that was hanging on the wall. She said the man grabbed it with intention of doing further harm only to learn it was made of Styrofoam.

Weber said her screams drew the attention of Gilfillan, who then also was attacked by the man.

Gilfillan said she curled up into a ball on the kitchen floor anticipating more blows before her brother, Jacob Vollmann, 21, came down the stairs from his bedroom to see what the commotion was all about.

Upon seeing Vollmann, Weber said the man told her son to, 'Come here,' and proceeded to attack him. Weber said she crawled away and called 911.

Vollmann said he fought the man off with a plastic syrup bottle before the suspect fled and was caught by police a house or two away.

Weber said the family later learned that the suspect had attacked and killed others before coming to their home.

"If it wasn't for Jacob and Brandy, me and Cathy would be dead," Weber said. "He's my superman."

