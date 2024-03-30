RoboBOTS: Conneaut Lake Middle School

Mar. 30—RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.

The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.

A total of 32 teams from 14 schools from Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties are set to do battle at Meadville Area Senior High starting at 9 a.m. on April 6. Admission to the competition is free. Doors at the school will open at 8.

Leading up to this year's competition, The Meadville Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.

Conneaut Lake Middle School

Team name: CLMS Robotics

Bot name: Flipping Out

Team members: Ruben Allen, Landon Beige, Stella Chotta, Eva Fannin, Jaylynn Greenawald, Luke Hans, Josh Horne, James Juracko, Ireland Kelly, Winstynn Oates, Seth Rankin, Tessa Seely, Max Schmidt, Zoey Shipton, Eli Smith, Tyler Raney and Colton Williams.

----Team name: CLMS Robotics

Bot name: Arrowhead

Team members: Ruben Allen, Landon Beige, Stella Chotta, Eva Fannin, Jaylynn Greenawald, Luke Hans, Josh Horne, James Juracko, Ireland Kelly, Winstynn Oates, Seth Rankin, Tessa Seely, Max Schmidt, Zoey Shipton, Eli Smith, Tyler Raney and Colton Williams.