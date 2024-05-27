Ledger starts shipping its high-end hardware crypto wallet

Ledger, a French startup mostly known for its secure crypto hardware wallets, has started shipping new wallets nearly 18 months after announcing the latest Ledger Stax devices.

The updated wallet features an E-Ink display and has been designed in partnership with Tony Fadell, one of the main designers behind the iPod. E-Ink technology is generally used for e-book readers like the Amazon Kindle or the Rakuten Kobo because the displays look good in daylight and don’t require a lot of power.

After fulfilling all pre-orders, the company will list the Ledger Stax on its website once it has more stock available. The reason why the hardware wallet fell behind schedule is the company may have overpromised on the design front. The Ledger Stax features a curved E-Ink display. It said it has been more difficult than expected to produce curved E-Ink displays at scale.

So what makes the Ledger Stax different from Ledger’s other wallets, the Nano S Plus and the Nano X? Unlike those two devices, the Ledger Stax features a larger display with a secure touch screen that interacts directly with the secure element in the device. It’s supposedly easier to use than the arrow buttons on the other Ledger devices.

While the Nano S Plus only works with a USB-C cable, the Nano X and the Stax also have a Bluetooth chip. It means that you can initiate a crypto transaction from your phone and validate it on your crypto wallet — no wire required.

With this new wallet, Ledger is also going for high-end customers. The company sold the Ledger Stax for €279 during the pre-order phase (around $300 at today’s exchange rate). It wouldn't confirm the final retail price for the wallet so you'll have to wait for it to be made available again on its website.

Thanks to the curved display, customers can display some information on the spine of the device, even when it’s off. This could be particularly useful for companies and individuals who own multiple hardware wallets and want to stack them up. The Ledger Stax also has built-in magnets for easy alignment and supports Qi wireless charging.

When it comes to security, all of Ledger’s products are based around a secure element where the private keys of your wallet are safely stored. They never leave your crypto wallets, meaning that even if your computer or phone is compromised, your assets are safe. However most crypto hacks are phishing attempts anyway — and Ledger can’t protect you against social engineering and scams.

If you lose your device, you can recover your wallet using a secret recovery phrase. The company also offers a subscription product in case you don’t feel comfortable with recovery phrases.

Interestingly, the Ledger Stax also marks the beginning of a production partnership with Foxconn, the consumer electronics manufacturing company. Previously, Ledger assembled its devices in Vierzon, France — but the Nano S Plus and Nano X devices will still be manufactured in Vierzon.

Ledger said it has sold more than 6 million devices to date and the company estimates it secures around a fifth (20%) of the world’s crypto assets.