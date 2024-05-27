Adani to battle Reliance, Walmart in India's e-commerce, payments race, report says

India's Adani Group is plotting a move into e-commerce and digital payments, according to a Financial Times report, as the conglomerate seeks to diversify its portfolio and compete with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Amazon, and Walmart's Flipkart and PhonePe.

The energy-to-infrastructure giant Adani Group is considering applying for a license to operate on India's Unified Payments Interface, a public digital payments network that has become the most popular way Indians transact online, said the report. Adani Group, among India's biggest three conglomerates, is also finalizing plans for a co-branded credit card with banks, the report added.

This isn't the first time Adani Group has shown an interest in digital offerings. In 2022, the firm launched Adani One, a consumer app through which it sells travel tickets. Gautam Adani, the Indian group's chief executive, also recently hinted at "future collaborations" with Uber following a recent visit to India by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Adani Group is planning to offer online shopping through the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, one person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

The planned e-commerce and mobile payments services would be accessible through Adani One, according to FT, which also reported that Adani Group will initially seek to market its new products to its existing customer base of hundreds of millions of users.

The consumer push follows a tumultuous year for Adani, with allegations of market manipulation and fraud by the U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research, resulting in a $150 billion rout in its listed stocks. Adani has denied any wrongdoing.