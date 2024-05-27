LatAm startups: Apply to Startup Battlefield 200

Here’s a shoutout to LatAm early-stage startup founders! We want YOU to apply for the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024. But you’d better hurry — time is running out. The application window closes on June 10 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

LatAm — Join the Startup Battlefield 200

Startup Battlefield 200 (SB 200) is the leading global startup competition showcasing 200 of the most promising, impactful early-stage startups. TechCrunch vets all applicants and handpicks the participants. Applying and participating is 100% free. Last year at Disrupt, our sophomore cohort included four remarkable early-stage startups from Latin America.

Allie AI : This B2B AI-based technology company focuses on supporting heavy industries and manufacturing in emerging markets through a suite of software tools. Allie AI is based in Mexico and participated as one of our finalists. Read more about Allie here.

GoDocta : This healthcare platform connects over 40 million patients in the Caribbean with routine medical care and specialist doctors not available locally. Based in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Narval : This company designs synthetic Antibody Mimetic Proteins to replace conventional antibodies using AI. It is based in Mexico and participated as one of our finalists. Read more about Narval here.

Zumma: This AI-powered personal financial platform for Latin Americans rewards users for making good financial decisions. Based in Mexico.

Plenty of perks for the Startup Battlefield 200 at TC Disrupt 2024

LatAm entrepreneurs, you span a range of nations across the Americas. Throw your hats into the ring, and show us what you’re building. Here’s what’s in it for you.

It starts with receiving the TechCrunch seal of approval — it’s hard to come by, and it carries weight in the startup world. You’ll stand in a spotlight of invaluable investor and media interest. Take a look at what else you receive — for free.

Full access to Disrupt: This includes four additional passes and VIP access to all the presentations, breakouts and roundtables.

Exclusive masterclasses: SB 200 founders will enjoy workshops in the weeks leading up to Disrupt. They also receive special pitch training from TechCrunch staff.

Flash pitch at Disrupt: That special training will come in handy when you step onto the Showcase Stage and pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors. Receive invaluable feedback and — who knows? You might even catch an investor’s interest.

Exhibition space for all three days: The SB 200 will be the only early-stage startups allowed to exhibit on the show floor at Disrupt.

Saving the best for last: All SB 200 founders have a shot at competing for $100,000 in the Startup Battlefield pitch competition. TechCrunch editors will select 20 startups from the SB 200 to be Startup Battlefield finalists. Founders from those 20 companies will be featured on TechCrunch, receive private pitch coaching and then pitch live onstage in front of the entire Disrupt audience. The ultimate winner takes home the $100,000 equity-free, no-strings-attached prize money and all the glory.

If you’re an early-stage founder based in Latin America, don't miss this chance to launch your business on a global stage. Apply for the Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2024 by June 10 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.