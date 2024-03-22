New restaurant opens in Doylestown, rolling out create-your-own Vietnamese dining

If summer rolls are your favorite Vietnamese dish, then you’re in a for treat.

The latest restaurant to join the Doylestown area dining scene, TeaVa Rolls opened this week, introducing its create-your-own concept for Vietnamese summer rolls and bowls.

Vietnamese summer rolls are made-to-order during the grand opening of TeaVa Rolls, in Doylestown, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

For years, co-owner Nikki Truong and her husband, Danny, have wanted to open a place centered around this traditional Vietnamese staple.

“It’s a dish you do with a lot of people. Everybody just sits around and rolls their own rolls. It’s really just a family meal, so nobody thinks to open up a shop just for that,” Truong said.

But it wasn’t until her two friends, Quinny Tran and Katie Pham, joined Truong as business partners that Truong was finally able to make it a reality.

From left, Quinny Tran, Katie Pham and Nikki Truong, owners of TeaVa Rolls, perform a blessing ceremony at the opening of their new restaurant in Doylestown, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

“They came on in 2023 and that’s when we began looking for a space,” Truong said. “I wanted some place a little more family focused, a community, so I started looking around the Doylestown area.”

Their search landed them on a spot just across the parking lot from Concord Pet Food and Supplies in the Cross Keys section of Plumstead bordering Doylestown Township, where they’ve created an inviting and casual eatery with plenty of indoor seating and an outdoor dining area for warmer days.

Kicking of their grand opening Wednesday, Truong, Tran and Pham started with a blessing ceremony, followed by a traditional lion dance performed by the Lee’s Lion Club, from Philadelphia, to spread good luck, prosperity and good fortune for the new restaurant.

“I don’t think I could’ve picked a better community, a better area. Everyone has been so welcoming and friendly … I’m very nervous and excited at the same time, and we hope we meet everyone’s expectations and even beyond,” Truong said.

Latest dining news in Bucks County: Check out changes at Puck Live in Doylestown, Dog & Bull in Croydon and others in Bucks County

Summer rolls, bánh mì and more at new Vietnamese restaurant

Truong credits her sister, Debbra Truong for crafting TeaVa’s recipes with a focus on flavor and freshness. The menu is peanut-free and includes gluten-friendly and vegetarian options. Here is what you can expect to find:

TeaVa Rolls, a new casual Vietnamese restaurant that opened in Doylestown, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, serves create-your-own summer rolls.

Vietnamese summer rolls also called Gỏi cuốn, are traditionally made with rice paper wrapped around fillings such as pork, shrimp, rice noodles, salad greens, mint and other fresh herbs. At TeaVa, however, guests are able to customize their rolls, choosing from a selection of proteins, vegetables and dipping sauces.

Rice bowls and rice noodle bowls are also available and follow the same create-your-own style.

Bánh mì is a Vietnamese sandwich for those craving a handheld option.

In addition, the menu includes a variety of specialty desserts made in-house by Tran, coffees, fresh teas and kids meals.

When is TeaVa Rolls open?

A traditional tea table sits in front of a large mural inside TeaVa Rolls, a new casual Vietnamese restaurant that opened in Doylestown, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday: closed

Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Go: 812 N. Easton Road, Doylestown; 215-230-1971; teavarollscomdomainonly.wordpress.com/teava-rolls3

New winery opens in downtown Doylestown: Waters Edge Winery opens in Doylestown this weekend. Here’s a look at what they offer

Reporter Michele Haddon covers small business, economic development, community revitalization, art and culture for The Intelligencer and Bucks County Courier Times at PhillyBurbs.com. Please considering supporting local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Vietnamese restaurant TeaVa Rolls opens in Doylestown area