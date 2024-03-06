Waters Edge Winery opens in Doylestown this weekend. Here’s a look at what they offer

A new family-owned craft winery is set to open this weekend in downtown Doylestown.

Independently owned and operated by local husband and wife, Eric and Nicole Landolfi, Waters Edge Winery & Bistro of Doylestown will be the 16th franchise for the California-based company, and its first in Pennsylvania.

“It is truly a lifelong dream for us to open a craft winery in Doylestown and we could not be more excited to officially open our doors and welcome in our community,” Eric said. “We are thrilled to create a space where our neighbors can enjoy handcrafted wines and unique tasting experiences while creating lasting memoires in the heart of Doylestown.”

Eric and Nicole Landolfi are the husband-and-wife team behind Waters Edge Winery & Bistro of Doylestown, which opens Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The micro-winery will showcase wines crafted in-house using globally sourced grapes from wine regions around the world, while providing an approachable wine-tasting experience in an upscale setting.

Waters Edge occupies the first two levels of the newly renovated 50 North Main building, which formerly housed the Bucks County Human Services division before the property was purchased and redeveloped by Stephen Worth, of Worth & Company.

Waters Edge Winery & Bistro, in Doylestown Borough, provides an upscale setting to enjoy handcrafted wines, complimented by a food menu featuring tapas, boards, pomme frites, paninis, sandwiches, salads, burgers and flatbreads.

With large windows throughout, the winery is bathed in natural light, while offering street views of the bustling downtown district.

The main floor features a 10-seat bar for tastings and plenty of tables for dining, where guests can order tapas and other small plates, as part of an in-house menu designed by Eric to complement the wines.

Downstairs, the Winemaker’s Table offers a private space which can be reserved for small gatherings and special events for up to 24 people.

“We really want people to enjoy the atmosphere, the food and the wine — to sit and savor it all and come back,” Nicole said. "We’ve always loved entertaining and we want everyone to feel like a guest in our home."

This lower level also houses the wine production area, which includes fermentation tanks, bottling and labeling equipment and storage.

When is Waters Edge Winery in Doylestown open?

Waters Edge Winery & Bistro, opens in Doylestown Borough, Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Starting Saturday, March 9, the winery will be open six days a week with the following hours:

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Tuesday - Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 11p.m.

What types of wines are available at Waters Edge?

Waters Edge Winery & Bistro will offer a variety of wines crafted in-house using grapes globally sourced from wine regions around the world.

They plan to have 12 staple wines in stock at all times, plus a rotating selection of at least a dozen exclusive wines, including Merlots, Cabs and Chardonnays, Barolos, Gewurztraminers, Pinotages, Petit Verdot and Ports.

Waters Edge Winery & Bistro, in Doyelstown Borough, will offer a variety of wines made in-house using grapes globally sourced from wine regions around the world.

A few select wines pay tribute to close friends and family members, such as a Chilean Pinot Nior called Traci, named after Nicole’s late sister, who introduced Nicole and Eric to one another in the late 90s.

Wines can be enjoyed on-site by the glass or bottle; or try a few at a time by ordering a flight or tasting. Bottles are available for takeout at the front counter.

What’s on the menu?

In addition to handcrafted wines, guests can order dishes inspired by Eric’s Italian heritage and his family’s love for cooking. The menu includes a variety of tapas, shareable dishes, charcuteries boards, paninis, burgers, flatbreads and desserts.

Here are just a small sample of what you’ll find on the menu:

Zucchini and Brie Flatbread: Topped with zucchini ribbons, melted brie cheese, sweet corn, shallots, garlic, red pepper flakes, parmesan crema topped with fresh basil and pistachios.

Whipped Ricotta and Honey: Whipped fresh lemon-infused ricotta cheese, drizzled with honey, balsamic vinegar, Kosher Salt, black pepper and served with sliced pears and toasted sesame toast points.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts: Brussel sprouts fried crispy, bacon pieces, sun dried tomatoes, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and a balsamic glaze.

Meatball Sliders: Two homemade meatballs topped with marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese nestled in toasted slider buns.

Coppa Tiramisù: A gluten-free sponge base topped with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.

Wine club memberships offered at Waters Edge

Waters Edge Winery & Bistro, in Doylestown Borough, offers exclusive wine club memberships, which includes monthly bottles of wine, discounts on wine purchases, daily complimentary tastings, special events and more.

Waters Edge’s wine club memberships provide members with a number of perks, including monthly bottles of wine, exclusive discounts on wine purchases and winery events, daily complimentary tastings, invitations to special events and more.

Four different membership levels are available, ranging from $40-95 a month.

More information on wine club memberships can be found at wewdoylestown.com/wine-club.

Go: 50 N. Main St., Doylestown; 267-689-WINE; wewdoylestown.com

