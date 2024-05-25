Responders conduct search for possible jumper from Natcher Bridge

Multiple agencies were conducting a river search near the William H. Natcher Bridge on Friday evening after receiving reports that a person had possibly jumped from the bridge.

Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said the first report came in at 3 p.m. of a parked vehicle partially blocking one of the bridge’s southbound lanes. Youngman said a deputy inspected the vehicle and found the engine to be warm, “indicating it has not been there for long.”

Officials launched a search, and river traffic was notified to not cross directly though the search area and to be be on the watch, Youngman said.

The river banks were searched with radar, and search boats from the Owensboro Fire Department, Yelvington Fire Department and Daviess County Fire Department were called in to search by sonar, but nothing was found, Youngman said.

Crews from the Kentucky State Police, Rockport (Ind.) Police Department and Spencer County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Department also responded.

The search was called off at nightfall, with plans to resume at daybreak Saturday morning, Youngman said.

Law enforcement officials have identified the owner of the vehicle, Youngman said. The incident is currently being investigated as a critical missing person search, he said.