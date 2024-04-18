Republicans endorse Bidal Duran, Matt Bliss for House 2A and 2B

Apr. 17—BEMIDJI — The Republican Party has endorsed its candidates for Minnesota House 2A and 2B in the upcoming 2024 election, selecting

Bidal Duran Jr. for 2A

and the incumbent

Rep. Matt Bliss for 2B.

Duran, of Bemidji, is a Marine Corps veteran and has 11 years of service in law enforcement. He is a graduate of Bemidji State University and has a master's degree in criminal justice leadership and is pursuing a doctorate in public management and leadership.

He has been married to his wife, Rebecca, for 16 years and they have three daughters. Duran has lived in Bemidji since 2011.

The current Representative of House 2A, Matt Grossell, a Republican, announced late last year that he

would not be seeking reelection in 2024.

Bliss has been in the Minnesota House of Representatives since he was first elected in 2016. A business owner and a U.S. Navy veteran, Bliss has been the Republican lead on several legislative commissions, including the Elections Committee and the Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee.

He and his wife have four children and eight grandchildren.