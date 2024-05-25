Republican dominate early voting in Eddy County Primary Election

Republican votes surpassed those cast by Democrats in Eddy County absentee and early in person voting as of Friday morning for the June 4 primary election, according to data from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office.

Early voting ends June 1 as 1,508 Republicans voted early in person or via absentee ballot. Just 370 Democrats voted early or absentee, according to data from the New Mexico Secretary of State. Six Libertarians voted early or absentee in Eddy County, according to the data.

Susan Galvan, an Eddy County deputy county clerk, said 1,099 Carlsbad area residents voted early or absentee as of 9:30 a.m. Friday, and 524 Artesia area residents voted early or absentee.

More: New Mexico Primary Election: Where to vote, candidates in Eddy County

Galvan said around 34,000 Eddy County residents were eligible vote in the upcoming November general election. However, people registered in the Republican, Democratic or Libertarian parties are eligible to vote in the June 4 primary.

Registered minor parties can change affiliation to vote in primary

In 2019, New Mexico joined several other states and District of Columbia in offering same day registration.

Gov. Michele Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill (SB) 672 the Public Peace, Health, Safety and Welfare Early and Auto Registration Act.

SB 672 allowed eligible New Mexico residents the option to register to vote through Election Day, read press release from the Governor’s office.

Campaign signs are part of the landscape in Carlsbad and Artesia as the June 4 primary closes in.

As of Friday morning in Eddy County, 64 people from Eddy County changed affiliation to a major party. Fifty-five registered as Republicans, eight as Democrats and one Libertarian, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State.

“You can register to vote or update your existing registration and vote on the same day at your County Clerk’s Office,” cited the Secretary of State’s website.

Democrats lead Republicans across New Mexico

While Republicans dominated in absentee and early voting in Eddy County, voters registered with the Democratic Party of New Mexico had cast a majority of the votes thus far, data from Secretary of State showed.

More: Eddy County sheriff, New Mexico District 55 candidates talk opioids, gun rights in forum

As of Friday, 31,641 Democrats voted early or absentee across the state, while 20,333 Republicans had voted early.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, 170 New Mexico Libertarians had voted early or by absentee.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Republicans lead Democrats and Libertarians in early voting