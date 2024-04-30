Eddy County sheriff, New Mexico District 55 candidates talk opioids, gun rights in forum

Concerns over crime, drug abuse and homelessness were some topics addressed by candidates running for public office during a forum presented by the Eddy County Chapter of the NAACP.

An NAACP press release stated all candidates running in the June 4 Republican primary were invited to participate in the forum held at Carlsbad’s First Christian Church.

Republican candidates for Eddy County sheriff and New Mexico State House District 55 participated.

Eddy County Undersheriff Matthew Hutchinson and Victor Martinez, a former Carlsbad Police Department officer and Eddy County sheriff’s deputy, are running for sheriff.

Current Sheriff Mark Cage can not seek reelection due to term limits.

State Rep. incumbent Cathrynn Brown (R-55) is being challenged by former Eddy County Board of County Commissioner Jack Volpato.

Some key highlights

Questions for all four candidates were pre-submitted before the start of the forum.

Hutchinson and Martinez were asked how each would address opioid drug issues in Eddy County. Hutchinson said adding more resources to the Pecos Valley Drug Task Force (PVDTF) are needed.

“We have to secure our borders,” he said.

Martinez said more education was needed for Eddy County adults and youth. He said private citizens, government officials, law enforcement and businesses working together would help.

A 2016 New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) study noted Eddy County had 48 drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2014.

Nearly 19% of Eddy County’s deaths were a mixture of prescribed and illegal drugs from 2010 through 2014, read the study.

All four candidates affirmed support for gun rights in New Mexico.

Volpato does not believe assault weapons should be banned in the state.

“Banning doesn’t matter. There are ways around that thing,” he said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a special legislative session in July to address possible public safety measures in New Mexico, read a news release from her press office.

During the 2024 Legislative Session, House Bill (HB) 129 established a seven-day waiting period for gun buyers and Senate Bill (SB) 5 banned firearms at polling sites. They were championed by the governor and signed into law after they passed.

