Apple reportedly has plans for a thinner iPhone, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch

Just how thin can a Macbook Pro get? We may soon find out. According to Bloomberg ’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s mission to make its thinnest product ever won’t stop at the iPad Pro — the company also has plans for a skinnier Macbook Pro, Apple Watch and, as The Information also reported last month, iPhone. According to Gurman, Apple is on the cusp of ushering in “a new class of Apple devices that should be the thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry.”

Adding further fuel to the earlier iPhone rumors, Gurman says he too has been told the slimmed-down iPhone could come as early as 2025 with the introduction of the iPhone 17 line. There’s no timeline yet on the rest of the products named in the report. The upcoming thin iPhone is expected to be pricier than the current iPhone Pro Max, and have a screen sized somewhere between that of the Pro Max and the standard iPhone.