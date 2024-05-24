New Mexico Primary Election: Where to vote, candidates in Eddy County

New Mexico’s 2024 primary election is June 4 and Eddy County residents can vote early through June 1 in Carlsbad and Artesia.

Only registered Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians are eligible to vote in this election.

Offices for U.S. President, U.S. Representative and U.S. Senate are on the ballot along with statewide offices for state representative and state senate.

Who's on the ballot in Eddy County?

In Eddy County, district attorney, district judge, county treasurer, Eddy County Board of County Commissioner districts two and three and Eddy County Sheriff are on the ballot.

Republican Hayley Klein does not have an opponent in the primary election for County Commission District 2.

Republican Philip John Troost faces Justin Wilson for District 3 County Commission in the June 4 primary.

Current Eddy County Undersheriff Matt Hutchinson and Victor Martinez, Jr. are running in the Republican primary for Sheriff.

Early voting information

Early voting started May 7 at the Eddy County Clerk’s office in Carlsbad and at the Eddy County sub-office in Artesia, according to the Eddy County Bureau of Elections website.

Early voting continues through June 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both southern and northern locations.

There will be no early voting on Memorial Day, May 27, noted the Bureau of Elections.

Extra polling places open June 4

Voters wishing to vote on Election Day may do so at various polling places across Eddy County.

Carlsbad

St. Peter Lutheran Church,1302 West Pierce St.

Lakeview Christian Home, 1300 North Canal St.

VFW ,916 San Jose Blvd.

Jefferson Montessori Academy, 500 West Church St.

Eddy County Clerk’s Office, 325 South Main St.

Eddy County Fire Service Center, 1400 Commerce Dr.

Loving

Loving Municipal Schools Administration ,603 West Cottonwood.

Artesia

Faith Baptist Church, 401 South 20 th St.

Eddy County Sub-Office, 602 South First St.

Central Valley Electric, 1403 North 13 th St.

Trinity Temple Church, 16th Street and Hermosa Dr.

Wondering about voter information

Voters needing more details or updating their voter registration can visit the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Voter Information portal or contact the Eddy County Clerk’s Office at 575-885-3383.

