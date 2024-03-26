Report inconclusive on cause of bald eagle Andria's death at Kisatchie National Forest nest

Anna could be seen in this 2022 Town Talk file photo, sitting on her nest near the Kincaid Recreation Area in Kisatchie National Forest. Anna died on Jan. 1 and another female, Andria, had died in early December after having a seizure and falling from her nest.

The causes of death for two female bald eagles who died months ago are inconclusive, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The females, Anna and Andria, died within weeks of each other while nesting with their mates on the Kisatchie National Forest around Kincaid Lake.

Andria had a seizure and fell from the nest she shared with her mate, Alex, late on Dec. 8. It's believed she died upon impact.

Her body was shipped to the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine for an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

It actually was her second seizure, according to the report released by the Forest Service on Monday. Andria had had a seizure in the nest on Dec. 7, too.

Less than a month later, Anna was euthanized on Jan. 1 while at the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine Wildlife Hospital after her condition worsened.

Both the eagles and their mates were popular because of cameras that were placed with their nests that gave people a view of them, the eggs they laid and the chicks that hatched.

The pairs had returned to their nests sometime in October.

In an initial post to Facebook, the Forest Service wrote that Anna appeared to present symptoms of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). But further tests weren't possible because Anna's body had to be destroyed quickly to protect other birds at the hospital.

As for Andria, the report stated no avian influenza viruses were detected in her body. It reported she had internal hemorrhaging that could have been from the fall from the nest.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Report on death of bald eagle Andria is in, but inconclusive