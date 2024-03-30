Quilts of Valor wraps Lamar veterans in comfort and brotherhood

LAMAR, Mo. — Four Vietnam War era veterans were honored Friday (3/29) in Lamar.

March 29th is Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day — and each of the four veterans, today, weren’t only thanked for their service and welcomed home — each also received a handmade quilt. Those came from Quilts of Valor — a national nonprofit that — since 2003 has stood by its mission of covering service members and veterans, touched by war, with comfort and healing.

“And I think, today, it helped them bring their brotherhood together, being in this community, even though they served with different units. It’s still kind of a group thing and I think it was healthy for them to be together as a group on this day,” said Chris Kremp, Quilts of Valor Group Leader Barton-Dade Counties.

The four veterans, by the way, Jack Dimond, Michael Main, Tom Reigel, and John Watkins.

