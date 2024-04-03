Questions mount on aid worker strike: Israel putting 'solidarity to a really hard test'

Family members and government leaders of the seven World Central Kitchen members killed in an Israeli missile strike were pressing Israel for answers Wednesday as details of the attack began to emerge.

The seven were killed Monday while traveling in a convoy from an aid warehouse in central Gaza. They were identified as Jacob Flinkinger, 33, a dual U.S.-Canada citizen; Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, 25; Laizawmi "Zomi" Frankcom, 43, of Australia; Damian Soból, 35, of Poland, and British nationals John Chapman, 57; James "Jim" Henderson, 33; and James Kirby, 47.

“These are the heroes of World Central Kitchen," the organization's CEO, Erin Gore, said in a statement. "Their smiles, laughter, and voices are forever embedded in our memories. And we have countless memories of them giving their best selves to the world. We are reeling from our loss. The world's loss.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Frankcom had previously volunteered during Australian brush fires and Monday had been providing aid to "people who are suffering tremendous deprivation" in Gaza. Albanese said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone Wednesday.

"I emphasized the importance of full accountability and transparency," Albanese said. "Prime Minister Netanyahu has committed to full transparency about how this tragedy could possibly have occurred."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the vast majority of Poles showed full solidarity with Israel after the Hamas attack but warned Israel that "you are putting this solidarity to a really hard test. The tragic attack on volunteers and your reaction arouse understandable anger."

∎ The bodies of six of the aid workers were transferred from Gaza to the Egyptian border city of Gaza to allow delegations from their home countries to receive the bodies. The seventh victim, Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, was buried Tuesday in his hometown of Rafah.

∎ The Israeli army said it had begun calling up ultra-Orthodox religious students. Such students have been exempt from the draft since the country's founding in 1948. The decision to start drafting them had sparked protests across the nation − although many Israelis believe the decision was long overdue.

Doctor who worked in Gaza walks out of Biden meeting

A Palestinian American doctor walked out of a scaled-back private meeting between Muslim leaders and President Joe Biden that was held Tuesday evening after several Arab Americans turned down an earlier White House invitation to attend a Ramadan dinner. The moment underscored the anger many in the Arab American community have towards Biden over his support for the Israel-Hamas war.

Dr. Thaer Ahmad, an emergency doctor who has worked in the Gaza Strip during the war, was among a small group of Muslim leaders who met with Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other White House officials Tuesday to discuss the administration's approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Ahmad, in an interview with CNN, said he was the first to speak to Biden and told the president, "I am from a community that's reeling, we are grieving, and our heart is broken for what's been taking place over the last six months."

− Joey Garrison

'Shoot first, ask questions later'

A senior Israeli official told the Times of Israel that a culture has developed across much of the Israeli military that has soldiers “shooting first and asking questions later." The Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the culture was also evident in December when three Israeli hostages escaped their Hamas-led militant guards and were waving a white flag when they were fatally shot by the friendly fire of Israeli troops.

The December incident and Monday's tragedy were counter to the military rules of engagement, the official said, adding that Israeli soldiers are operating under immense pressure and difficult conditions.

White House waiting for results of Israeli investigation

The White House will wait to see the results of Israeli's investigation into the deaths of the seven aid workers, including one American, before it considers taking action in response, a national security spokesman for President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday. Israel has already admitted that it conducted and is at fault for the strike that killed the World Central Kitchen aid workers, the National Security Council's John Kirby said.

"I think we need to let them finish that work and speak to it themselves," Kirby said. "We need to see what they learn and we need to see, just as importantly, what they do about what they learn. What changes they're willing to make. What accountability they're willing to observe. We're just not there yet."

Kirby said the U.S. is supporting Israel's ability to defend itself against the "still viable threat" of Hamas and the backing would continue. At the same time, he said the U.S. would like see Israel take greater precautions to prevent civilian casualties and has made its outrage about the attack known at the highest levels.

− Francesca Chambers

More than half of Gaza 'on the brink of famine,' World Bank says

More than half the population of Gaza is on the brink of famine and the entire population of more than 2 million people is experiencing acute food insecurity and malnutrition, according to report released this week by the World Bank and U.N. Over a million people are without homes and 75% of the population is displaced, the report says. The cost of damage to critical infrastructure in Gaza was estimated at $18.5 billion − equal to 97% of the combined GDP of the West Bank and Gaza in 2022.

"With 84% of health facilities damaged or destroyed, and a lack of electricity and water to operate remaining facilities, the population has minimal access to health care, medicine, or life-saving treatments," the report says.

