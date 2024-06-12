The Morning After: Musk backs down from OpenAI lawsuit
But he’s still seething. Oh boy, is he still seething.
Elon Musk has . Musk sued OpenAI, saying its founders had violated its nonprofit status, to become a de-facto part of Microsoft. OpenAI said there was no such violation, and the lawsuit was likely a way for Musk to gain access to its secrets. Despite ending the suit, Musk might be nursing this grudge, tweeting if Apple integrates OpenAI’s tools into its software, .
— Dan Cooper
The biggest stories you might have missed
You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!
You’ll even have to stroke your own chin.
Light, makers of a “minimalist” handset that does most of what a dumbphone would do with an added layer of pretension, has launched its third-generation device. . But it’ll cost you $800, which should be enough to send you scrambling for a $40 Nokia instead.
$5 a month for better-sounding sound.
We might know how much more Spotify’s high-fidelity plan will cost, should the thing ever arrive. Rumors suggest the plan is coming by the end of the year and . Much as there are rumors of extra features thrown into that mix, it’s a significant charge on top of what Apple Music charges for the same thing.