7 World Central Kitchen workers killed in Israeli airstrike targeting central Gaza

Seven workers for celebrity chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza, the humanitarian agency said Tuesday.

Despite coordinating movements with the Israeli military, the convoy was hit Monday as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, the agency said. The team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route.

The workers killed include a Palestinian and citizens from Australia, Poland, United Kingdom, and a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada.

Andrés, in a social media post, said he had served alongside victims in Gaza, Ukraine and other countries.

"They are not faceless. They are not nameless. The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing," he said. "It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon."

The Israeli military issued a statement calling the deaths tragic and pledging to "get to the root of the matter" and release the findings of the probe.

"They were fulfilling their vital mission to bring food to those in need," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said. "As a professional army bound by international law, we are obliged to examine our actions in a thorough and transparent manner."

Staff members of the US-based aid group World Central Kitchen wait at a hospital morgue in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 2, 2024, a day after a convoy of the NGO was hit in an Israeli strike as battles continue between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an investigation into "a tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people" was underway.

"It happens in war, we check it to the end, we are in contact with the governments, and we will do everything so that this thing does not happen again," he said.

World Central Kitchen said it will immediately pause operations in the region and will be making decisions about the future of its operations soon.

“I am heartbroken and appalled that we, World Central Kitchen and the world, lost beautiful lives today because of a targeted attack" by the Israeli military," CEO Erin Gore said. "The love they had for feeding people, the determination they embodied to show that humanity rises above all, and the impact they made in countless lives will forever be remembered and cherished."

Andrés and his wife, Patricia, founded the organization in 2010 after a catastrophic earthquake in Haiti and since then have served millions of meals to people recovering from hurricanes, wildfires, tsunamis, and volcano eruptions around the world.

“This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war," Gore said. "This is unforgivable."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Central Kitchen: 7 workers killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza