Proposed city budget cuts would shutter access to Martin Park two days a week

After almost a decade of its gates being open seven days a week, the Oklahoma City Park Commission has recommended cutting back on when the sprawling Martin Park Nature Center can be open for visitors.

The popular park in northwest Oklahoma City currently opens at 5 a.m. every day, and the gates are opened and closed by a private security company. But because of proposed citywide budget cuts, the Parks and Recreation Department settled on a reduction in both hours and days the public would be able to access Martin Park.

Parks Department Director Melinda McMillan-Miller told the commission that to meet the goal of a 2% budget cut recommended by city councilors in February, city employees would now be responsible for keeping the park open. The hours align with staff availability without incurring overtime costs, she said.

The new hours are contingent on the Oklahoma City Council approving the budget cuts as proposed, a vote likely to take place this spring. If that happens, Martin Park will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The rest of the week, gates will open two hours later at 7 a.m.

The park also would be closed on city-recognized holidays.

The Brown family walks Wednesday at Martin Park in Oklahoma City.

McMillan-Miller told The Oklahoman that the hours were originally expanded 10 years ago when the city had more funds available. The decision placed Martin Park's hours in line with other city-run parks, but it wasn't without controversy. Some park supporters were concerned at the time that allowing more public access would disrupt the park's wildlife.

New photographer permit in city parks

The Martin Park recommendation was one of several approved by the Park Commission on Wednesday. The questions now will head to the city council for approval.

Among the proposed ordinances is the creation of a permit for professional photographers who stage photo shoots in city parks. Photographers could obtain a single-use permit of $100 per photo session. An annual permit with unlimited use of city parks would cost $1,000. In both cases, the photographer would have to make a reservation.

A commercial photo or videography session at a public park, like a film or magazine shoot, would cost $2,000 for a single-use permit. The new rules would not apply to news media, student films or to the general public who take their own cameras to the park.

McMillan-Miller said the ordinance was written to address issues with some photographers who end up trampling on vegetation, setting up props, moving park assets without permission and otherwise interfering with other guests' enjoyment of parks.

If a professional uses a public park, she added, then the public should be compensated for its use.

The proposed ordinance also would clarify that drones cannot be used at city parks without approval from the director of the Parks Department and proof of the pilot's Part 107 Federal Aviation Administration license.

Paula Lane and Janice Ayers walk trails Wednesday at Martin Park.

Waste facility restrictions

A third vote by park commissioners would create guidelines for how to address proposed waste disposal facilities.

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality regulations prohibit waste disposal facilities within half a mile of public parks, unless the agency that manages the park confirms there will be no adverse impact. In Oklahoma City, that means the ultimate decision rests on the city council.

Martin Park is pictured Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

The issue came to the forefront last year when a developer proposed a medical waste facility in the Forest Park neighborhood. At the time, there were no detailed guidelines in place for how to handle the DEQ requirement.

Under the proposed rules, park commissioners would have the first chance to review any waste disposal facility plan that falls under DEQ's distance restriction. Developers would have to submit a letter to the Parks Department director that includes a description of the facility that includes what type of waste will be disposed of, how noxious odors and blowing trash will be mitigated, a five-year business growth plan and details about traffic, drainage, noise and emissions.

People walk near the water at Martin Park.

