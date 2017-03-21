Project Chieftain Bagger Contest Winners Revealed

Indian Motorcycle announced the winners of the Project Chieftain custom motorcycle contest during Bike Week in Daytona Beach. Hollister Powersports’ (Hollister, CA) “Tequila Sunset” claimed top honors, with “America Proud” from Coastal Indian Motorcycle (Murrels Inlet, S.C.) and “Barnstorm” from Indian Motorcycle of Central Massachusetts (Worcester, MA) taking second and third place honors respectively. The dealers took home cash prizes of $20,000 for first place, $10,000 for second place and $5,000 for third place.

Following the success of the 2016 ‘Project Scout’ build contest, Indian renewed the competition for 2017, this time focusing on its popular hard bagger, the Indian Chieftain. The three-month contest invited Indian Motorcycle dealers to build a custom Indian Chieftain or Chieftain Dark Horse model using any theme, style or budget, as long as it incorporated at least three authentic Indian Motorcycle accessories.

“The collection of unbelievable customs that were produced for ‘Project Chieftain’ are a powerful testament to the significant customization capabilities of the Chieftain platform,” said Gary Gray, Indian Motorcycle Product Director. “It’s always such a pleasure to see the creativity and craftsmanship of our dealers, while showcasing for the rider how far one can go to make our bikes more personal to them.”

Tequila Sunset features a 23” custom front wheel, stretched front fender, raked triple trees, custom gold metallic paint, side covers and air cleaners, and Frenched turn signals in the saddle bags.

American Proud (Above) honors the American men and women that created Indian in 1901 and recognizes the team that resurrected the brand. It also pays homage to the service men and women that protect our freedoms.

Barnstorm (Below) was modified to elevate the aspects of Chieftain performance. Power output was increased with Indian Motorcycle performance cams, intake and a handmade stainless exhaust. Those modifications, paired with aggressive styling and stunt-inspired bars and controls bring the bike to an unprecedented level of power, agility and aesthetics.

Baggers with an undeniable presence, the 2017 Indian Chieftain and Chieftain Dark Horse are powered by the Thunder Stroke 111 engine and feature a 100 Watt premium audio system, TPMS, ABS, fairing with integrated driving lights and power windshield, cruise control, remote locking hard bags, keyless ignition, and much more. Plus, with more than 300 Authentic Indian Motorcycle Accessories available, they are easy to make your own.